Telling a tragic yet captivating tale, The Truman Show stars Jim Carrey in the 1998 critically esteemed film that follows the life of a man who lives on a life-like set, with the people around him serving as the show's actors, completely unbeknownst to him. Truman soon found out the terrible lie he'd been living all along and decided to leave that world after giving his final bow. Two decades later, The Truman Show writer Andrew Niccol shares his television show pitch centered around what transpired after Truman walked through the sky.

What happened after Truman left Seahaven Island remains a mystery at the end of the film, but we might eventually be able to find out. In an interview with Screen Rant, the Oscar-nominated writer spoke about the 1988 sci-fi classic, which is now celebrating its 25th anniversary. As viewers' consumption of entertainment, particularly reality shows, remains more prevalent than ever, Niccol revealed his idea about the film's continuation — and it is as compelling as it is horrifying. He said:

"There has been talk of doing a musical—believe it or not—or a series. When it’s a different art form, I don’t think it takes anything away from the original. In my version of a series, I thought it would be fun, if after Truman walked through the sky, the audience clamored for more (which you sense at the end of the film). I imagine there would be a network with multiple channels all starring a subject born on the show."

Expanding Seahaven Island's Reaches

Niccol plans to continue the film by completely turning away from Truman's story. Instead, he wanted to make it appear like there have been networks doing the same terrible and, by all means within the film, genius television concept. With his pitch focusing on two star-crossed lovers, he went on to say:

"If I set it in New York City, there would be girl living on the Upper East Side, a boy from Harlem, a kid from Chinatown, etc. Since they are all on their own channel and move in their own circles, they are never meant to meet. But at the end of the first season, the boy from Harlem and the rich girl find themselves drawn to each other. They both sense that the other is acting differently from anyone they’ve ever met…because for the first time, they’ve met someone who is not acting! In the second season, the Network would desperately try to kill off their romance."

Though Niccol's pitch is just a potential The Truman Show continuation, we can't wait to see if the writer's idea will come to life. Until then: "Good afternoon, good evening, and good night!"

The Truman Show is currently available to stream on Paramount+