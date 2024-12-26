Despite the world’s insatiable hunger for K-Dramas, Netflix's latest original Korean production, The Trunk, seems to have slipped under viewers' radars. Since its debut on November 29, the series has only now gathered enough steam to crack the streamer's International Top 10. Whatever the reason behind this muted reception, overlooking the series is a shame — The Trunk might be Netflix's most intriguing, subversive, and sublimely acted K-Drama of the year. An adult affair fusing romance, melodrama, and mystery while sensitively addressing a breadth of nuanced topics, The Trunk works overtime to distinguish itself from the K-Drama pack and succeeds with flying colors.

What Is 'The Trunk' About?

Noh In-ji (Seo Hyun-jin) is a professional “field wife” for NM, a top-secret company that facilitates contract marriages. The difference between In-ji's past assignments and her fifth marriage to music producer Han Jeong-won (Gong Yoo — best known for his role in Train to Busan) is simple: her new husband wants nothing to do with her. He still clings to his ex-wife, Lee Seo-yeon (Jung Yun-ha), the only woman he's ever loved. However, Seo-yeon will only remarry him on the condition he spends a year unwillingly wed to a stranger.

This demand preys upon Jeong-won’s severe anxiety and drug dependency, but that's the point. Seo-yeon – selfish, entitled, and emotionally manipulative — delights in her ex-husband's penitent suffering. As In-ji and Jeong-won navigate their half-forced proximity, the ice between them unexpectedly throws, leading to an intimate but gnarly maelstrom of tentative romance, unresolved trauma, and the couple's ties to both an abandoned luggage trunk and a dead body.

'The Trunk' Subverts Gender Stereotypes

Unlike the lighthearted conflict that the marriage of convenience trope typically offers, The Trunk presents a bleaker and more thoughtful take, courtesy of screenwriter Park Eun-young. The protagonists bond because they’re both fragile souls scarred by trauma and abuse, and The Trunk skewers gendered stereotypes about the ways grief manifests. In-ji disconnects from her pain and refuses to demonstrate any vulnerability; from an outsider's perspective, she appears unflappably stoic. Comparatively, Jeong-won is volatile, combative, and distraught. Their experiences leave them unable to recognize what healthy, selfless love looks like, and when left to their own devices, all they can do is repeat a punishingly self-destructive cycle.

Unlike the fairy tale escapism we've come to enjoy from certain K-Dramas, discovering reciprocal tenderness for the first time doesn't magically solve this couple's dilemma. It does, however, ease their emotional bindings enough to start the healing process. In-ji and Jeong-won's shared future might be inevitable, but The Trunk's refusal to fall back on the relief of convenience lends their journey a refreshingly honest and bittersweet note.

'The Trunk' Approaches Complex Topics With the Gravity They Deserve