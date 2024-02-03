The Netflix reality series The Trust: A Game of Greed might be a silly guilty pleasure, but there’s actually a positive message and moral lessons worth learning in the end. The 11 players have to balance their own personal greed with the option to share a prize pot with others, all with the risk of being voted out looming over their heads. Kill or be killed or have faith in others: the choice was theirs.

With players of all ages and from all walks of life, it’s no surprise that personalities clashed. It was clear from the get-go that some of the players were going to emerge as fan favorites, while others irked viewers (and other cast members) immediately. Which player earned your trust?

11 Jake Chocholous

Winner

While Jake wasn’t necessarily unlikable, he is the one who initially caused the most drama in the house, whether intentionally or unintentionally. First, it was his arrogance in deeming himself the leader of the group. Second was the way he spoke about or to Tolú, which made her feel uncomfortable: he was always referencing her race and not her as a person. Third was how he treated Julie. He would always flirt with her, but when push came to shove in front of everyone else, he would always choose his male friends instead.

Jake did stick with the group any time he was tempted with money, which scores him points. But some of his words and actions rubbed people the wrong way, both watching at home and on the show. So much so, in fact, that Jay accused Jake of being misogynistic. With that said, he did issue an apology to Tolú, which she accepted and felt was genuine.

10 Lindsey Anderson

Eliminated Episode 7

Lindsey came across as though she had binge-watched multiple reality TV shows right before coming on then tried to emulate what she saw on them. Some of her diary room sessions, and even actions in the house, seemed fake. It’s possible this might just be Lindsey’s personality and quirks. But it appeared as though she played things up for the cameras more than others during certain scenes, which made her come across as disingenuous.

What fans didn’t like about Lindsey was the fact that she played both sides of the house, going whichever way the wind blew instead of picking a side and sticking with it. This eventually caught up with her, and Lindsey did little to defend her actions in any way that would logically justify them. She was also paranoid and caused problems when things were otherwise running smoothly. Her decision to vote out Bryce when she had been so close to him, and considering he confided about his secret to her before telling anyone else, proved she had no loyalty to anyone but herself.

9 Juelz Morgan

Eliminated Episode 1

Juelz ranks near the bottom simply because he only lasted a single episode. It would have been interesting to see him play, especially since he came in as a police officer but lied and told everyone he was a stripper. Nonetheless, the fact that people like Brian were visibly upset when it was revealed that Juelz was voted out, believing he did not deserve to be sent home, was evidence that he had already made a good impression.

His attention-seeking button-down shirt might have made him come across as arrogant, but everyone had nice things to say about Juelz. In the end, he was simply voted out because he was viewed as an early threat. Had he stayed, Juelz might have ranked much higher on the list.

8 Bryce Lee

Eliminated Episode 5

Bryce strangely went from likable to less likable. When he first came on the show, viewers knew that he was a millionaire, but those in the house didn’t. It made fans question what he was doing on a competitive reality show to win money. Bryce did his best to come across as shy, sweet, and humble, and everyone loved him. But when he revealed his secret, unable to hold it in any longer, it was like a switch flipped, and Bryce became the real him.

He tried to have a heart-to-heart with Julie, admitting he could never relate to what she went through but could at least listen to her. It was sweet, but his delivery was awkward when he referenced never having to look through the trash for food. His woes of having to hide his Armani shoes and Louis Vuitton toiletry bag had others rolling their eyes. Bryce would have been better off in the game keeping the secret, because once he told it and began referencing the high society nature of his life, it was clear he did understand how the other half lives.

7 Winnie Ileso

Eliminated Episode 7

Winnie came in hot, immediately talking about how she was in this game for herself and would do what needed to be done to go home with the money. But when she met Tolú, the two hit it off, and she basically found a little sister in the house. From there, Winnie was able to create an alliance of ladies that were picking off their victims one by one.

Winnie was a strategic player, but that was also her downfall. She was liked by everyone, but when the guys discovered that she was the head of the other side of the house, they plotted to get her out. Nonetheless, Winnie always seemed to be a shining light in the room, even trying her best to get Julie to realize that she was being blinded by Jake, and it was affecting her game. She was honest to a fault, even though her honestly sometimes came off as being harsh.

6 Simone Stewart

Eliminated Episode 3

Simone was such a sweet presence in the house, an unemployed woman caring for her plants at home. She also alluded to having a non-binary child, and Bryce loved hearing how accepting and non-judgemental Simone was. She ended up being collateral damage when Julie voted for Simone as a neutralizing vote, thinking Jay was voting for Jake.

One of the older players in the house, Simone was a refreshing departure from the usual young, thin woman who is often cast in reality TV shows. She wasn’t afraid to speak up for herself, such as when she told Jay not to include her in chastising Jake for his behavior towards the women (a move that ultimately got her voted out). She was logical, level-headed, and tried not to make decision based on emotions. After she left, the rest of the cast continued to refer to her as an “angel.”

5 Jay Patterson

Self-Eliminated Episode 6

In one of the funniest moments of perhaps reality TV show history, when Jay is presented with an offer in The Vault, she wastes no time accepting it. Forget the dramatic pause while she mulls it over. Even host Brooke Baldwin is visibly taken aback by Jay’s hasty and definitive decision. While on the show, however, Jay was a force to be reckoned with. A grandma who ate potato chips and crocheted in bed to get away from the drama, and who also wasn’t afraid to instigate it. If Jay didn’t like someone, she made sure they knew it. She was adamant in her decisions and would voice her opinions.

Despite being in the house with people much younger than her, the 70-year-old fit right in and was able to hold her own, even if many referred to her as a “wild card” because of her sometimes erratic behavior. Jay was an integral part of the ladies' alliance, and very close to Tolú and Winnie. A retired firecracker, fans could only imagine what Jay might have been like on a show like this 40 years ago.

4 Tolú Ekundare

Winner

Tolú showed tremendous strength and determination throughout the series, not to mention her character. Even if she made some questionable decisions, the fact is that everyone was there for the benefit of their families. Tolú was not afraid to be positioned as a villain if it meant leaving the show with what she went there to get. She was loyal to Winnie and others before it became clear that the other ladies would not be as loyal to her. Even when she felt she was left alone in the house, Tolú persevered.

A bona fide fashionista, Tolú was a pleasure to watch. She called people out when she didn’t like their behavior or their words. She was the life of the party. But she was also sweet, kind, and respectful, and made her family proud by playing with both integrity and knowing her priorities.

3 Julie Theis

Winner

Julie showed the most growth of anyone on the show. She first came across as shallow, often talking about her looks, her body, and her ability to flirt and manipulate men. But as she opened up about her troubled childhood, fans began to sympathize with her and understood why she had put up so many walls.

Despite Julie’s bad decisions, like putting her neck on the line to save Jake and making the ladies question her loyalty time and time again, Julie really came into her own toward the end. Her excitement about making an unselfish decision was infectious. The day trip she took with Brian rubbed off on her: she even later said guys like him helped her realize she could see the world differently. Her journey was enlightening and heartwarming, which is why Julie ranks near the top.

2 Gaspare Randazzo

Winner

Described by viewers as a mix of Jake Johnson and Charlie Day, Gaspare resembles both actors both in looks and his raspy voice. A self-professed chatterbox, everyone in the house loved Gaspare though they (and he himself) admitted that he talked way too much. Gaspare repeated numerous times that he was there to get money for his family and talked fondly of his job as a schoolteacher.

When he made decisions, he wasn’t just worried about how he would look on television, he was mostly worried about what his kids and students would think about his actions, and tread carefully because of that. Gaspare wasn’t disliked by anyone and was even described as being “squeaky clean” by others. He comes across as the type of friend you want to go have a drink with after work, who will listen to all your troubles and share his, too.

1 Brian Firebaugh

Winner

One scene said it all: while talking outside on the patio, Tolú tells Brian that he is the most genuinely kind person she has ever met. He was all about his family from the get go, talking about his upcoming attempt to adopt a child named Rooster and how his decision to play was solely to try and win money to help with that. But it was everything about Brian that made him so likable.

From his constant “yes ma’am” answers to all the ladies in the house to his decisions always led by integrity and not greed, he was the perfect example of how to be a good person. Even when presented with a temptation that would be offered to someone else in the house if he didn’t take it, he chose to take it because he didn’t think it was fair for someone else to have to burden the risk that would come with it. A stand-up guy and a total gentleman, Brian’s family would be proud to see how he conducted himself on the show.

