‘The Turning’ Trailer Reimagines a Classic Ghost Story with Finn Wolfhard and Mackenzie Davis

Updating gothic fiction for modern audiences can be quite the challenge, but if there’s one thing that The Haunting of Hill House proved, it’s that you absolutely can make the old horrors new and terrifying again with the right touch. The Turning, the new horror movie from The Conjuring writers Chad and Carey W. Hayes and The Runaways director Floria Sigismondi that looks to update Henry James‘ classic ghost story ‘The Turn of the Screw’.

In fact, if you’ve been waiting for the ‘Turn of the Screw’ renaissance, you are in luck — Mike Flanagan‘s second Haunting season (officially dubbed The Haunting of Bly Manor) will also be inspired by James’ novel. What an exciting time for a goth lit nerd to be alive, because The Turning trailer holds a lot of promise in its own right. I’m loving what Sigismondi is doing with the aesthetic and pops of soft red and classic sense of haunted house cinema imagery. And we know Finn Wolfhard can play charming fast-talkers in horrifying scenarios, but he seems to be pretty excellent at being a bizarre and generally terrifying goth boi, too.

The update takes the tale to the 90s and also stars Mackenzie Davis, Brooklyn Prince and Joley Richarson in the tale of a nanny in the Maine countryside (Davis), who gets a gig caring for two disturbed orphans (Wolfhard and Prince) and quickly discovers that both the children and their home are harboring terrifying secrets.

Universal will release The Turning in theaters on January 24, 2020. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Turning:

For more than 100 years, a deeply haunting tale has been passed down to terrify audiences. Next January, DreamWorks Pictures’ The Turning takes us to a mysterious estate in the Maine countryside, where newly appointed nanny Kate is charged with the care of two disturbed orphans, Flora and Miles. Quickly though, she discovers that both the children and the house are harboring dark secrets and things may not be as they appear. Inspired by Henry James’ landmark novel, the haunted-house thriller is directed by spellbinding visualist Floria Sigismondi (The Runaways, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale) and stars Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate, The Martian), Finn Wolfhard (It, Netflix’s Stranger Things), newcomer Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project) and Joely Richardson (Red Sparrow, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo).

