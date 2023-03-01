This March, Vertical Entertainment is bringing a new eerie thriller to the big screen with the upcoming feature The Tutor. The movie follows Garrett Hedlund's character, a tutor to a teen (Noah Schnapp) who takes things a little too far. Ahead of the March 24 release, a new poster and trailer have been released.

In the movie, Hedlund plays an in-demand tutor named Ethan, whose gigs often cater to the privileged members of the East Coast. His newest job is to tutor Jackson, the son of a billionaire who resides in a remote New York estate. Shortly after Ethan and Jackson begin working together, Ethan starts to realize that Jackson's fascination with him turns into a dangerous obsession. As tension mounts, Jackson poses a greater and greater threat to Ethan, leading him to figure out what's really going on with Jackson before things get even worse.

Starting with its instrumental soundtrack, the trailer sets the tone for what viewers can expect going into the movie, also using an array of shots to showcase the grandiose aspects of the estate. Everything takes a turn after Ethan poses a question that Jackson seems affronted by, leading into Ethan's side investigation on his new and mysterious tutee. Moreover, Jackson becomes even more unsettling as the trailer offers insight into Ethan's personal life with his newly pregnant wife (Victoria Justice). While it's clear that Jackson has some sort of ulterior motive in mind, the exact reasoning behind it remains unclear beyond his mounting obsession with Ethan and his life. Whatever Jackson's intentions are, they certainly aren't good ones.

Image via Vertical Entertainment

Similarly, the poster builds upon the creepy vibes of the movie, with a dark color palette that emphasizes the unsettling nature of Jackson and the story as a whole. It prominently features Hedlund and Schnapp's faces poised above the aforementioned estate. While Hedlund looks directly at the viewer, Schnapp looks off to the side, like he's watching someone (Ethan, for example), or plotting something.

Who Else Is Involved With The Tutor?

The film was written and executive produced by Ryan King, with Jordan Ross as director. King executive produced alongside Luke Daniels, Allan Pao, Kyle Stroud, Ekaterina Baker, Greg Thompson, Nadine De Barros, Rick Sasner, David Gendron, and Ali Jazayeri. It was produced by Joey Stanton, Robert Ogden Barnum, Eric Binns, and Christopher Kopp. Additional cast includes Baker, Jonny Weston, Kabby Borders, Michael Aaron Milligan, and Joseph Castillo-Midyett, among others.

The Tutor releases on March 24. Check out the poster and trailer below: