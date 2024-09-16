The Twelve, starring the acclaimed Sam Neill (Peaky Blinders, Jurassic World: Dominion), has been renewed for a third season, which has already begun production, Variety reports. Premiering in June 2022, the Australian TV series was renewed for a second season in June 2023, which then aired in July 2024. The upcoming third season was commissioned by the popular streamer Binge and will comprise eight one-hour episodes, similar to the previous season but unlike Season 1, which included ten episodes. These latest episodes are written by Sarah L. Walker, Matt Cameron, Mia Lethbridge, Adele Vuko, and Sam Meikle.

Based on the 2019 Belgian miniseries De Twaalf, the drama series focuses on twelve jurors as they struggle with their duty to deliver a verdict while also working through their own personal issues. Season 3 of The Twelve is set in Western Australia’s Margaret River region, Perth, and its surroundings, including the state’s Parliament House and the ABC Studios. In addition, it will see Neill return as Brett Colby SC, as the jurors deliberate on a cold case murder trial.

Directing the new installment are Madeleine Gottlieb (Erotic Stories) and Mark Joffe (Jack Irish), with casting by Kirsty McGregor and Will Pearce. At the same time, Hamish Lewis and Michael Brooks are producers for Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia with Ally Henville, Ian Collie, and Rob Gibson for Easy Tiger. Executive producers include Sarah L. Walker, Neill, Alison Hurbert-Burns, and Penny Win. Lana Greenhalgh, head of scripted, runs production for Foxtel Group.

Sam Neill Still Maintains Prominence on the Screen

Widely considered an "international leading man" thanks to his involvement in the Jurassic Park franchise, Neill is a force to be reckoned with and has starred in numerous blockbusters and similarly successful TV series. It's no news that he gained global recognition as Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park (1993), after which he returned in the 2001 sequel, reprising his role, as well as in Jurassic World Dominion (2022). Other reputable movies featured in his portfolio are Sleeping Dogs (1977), for which he first achieved recognition, My Brilliant Career (1979), The Piano (1993), and In the Mouth of Madness (1994), among others.

As for shows, Neill has starred in The Simpsons (1994), The Tudors (2007), Crusoe (2008–2010), Happy Town (2010), Alcatraz (2012), Rick and Morty (2019) and as Major Chester Campbell in the first two installments of the highly praised Peaky Blinders (2013–2014). Most recently, the New Zealand actor was named in the cast for Netflix’s Untamed.

The Twelve Season 3 has no release date yet, while Season 1 is streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.

