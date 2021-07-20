Netflix scored a big hit when they acquired the rights to start streaming the Twilight movie franchise on their subscription streaming service. All five movies have been available since last Friday, and they're pulling in huge numbers on the site's Top 10 List. Apparently, Netflix users are super excited to see supernatural love triangles between sparkly vampires and teenage werewolves.

The original movie, Twilight, is currently in the #3 spot on Netflix's Top 10 Trending Movies and TV Shows. However, its sequel, New Moon, is currently in the sixth spot. It's hard to explain why there's such a dropoff in viewership between the first two movies. For those who stuck around to marathon the three remaining movies, Eclipse is in seventh place right below its predecessor. Breaking Dawn Part 2 is in eighth place, and the first half of the movie, Breaking Dawn Part 1 is currently sitting in tenth place as of this reporting. Overall, The Twilight Saga makes up half of Netflix's Top 10 list after only having been available to stream for five days.

Of the non-Twilight shows and movies on the list, Virgin River trumps all in the top spot, followed by the quirky teenage coming-of-age show Never Have I Ever. The recently canceled Manifest is at #4, followed by the true-crime series Heist. In the second-to-last of the Top 10 list is the fantastic Gunpowder Milkshake, an unapologetically gratuitous shoot 'em up starring major stars like Karen Gilland, Angela Bassett, and Lena Headey, among others.

But if young adult paranormal romance is your jam, you can hop on over to Netflix right now to binge the whole Twilight Saga. If you don't have Netflix or would rather rent/own the movies, you can make those purchases on Amazon Prime Video.

