Before fans were made to decide between Team Cap or Team Iron Man, fans were pushed to make an even more controversial decision – Team Edward or Team Jacob. The love triangle between Edward, Bella, and Jacob divided many fans between 2008 and 2012, when Twilight movies were all the rage. And it seems that fans are still unable to make up their minds as the franchise is topping the Hulu viewership charts, with all five movies charting among the top 15 most streamed movies on the platform this week, according to Flix Patrol.

The movies arrived on the platform in December 2024, and it seems as though fans are having a nostalgic trip with the franchise. At the time of writing, the original movie Twilight is at #4, followed by The Twilight Saga: New Moon at #5, at #6 is The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 sits at #9, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 is at #11.

Twilight movies have both kinds of audiences, one that defends them tooth and nail, and the one that always questions the quality of the movies, but loves them for their campy nature anyway. However, none can argue the movies were a hit with the audience and at the box office. The first movie started pretty small, as 2008's Twilight was essentially a small-budget movie that went on to rake in over $400 million worldwide. After its success, the forthcoming movies performed even better, with the final two installments becoming the highest-grossing entries in the franchise. Overall, the franchise brought in over $3.3 billion, making its success indisputable.

What Is The Twilight Saga About?