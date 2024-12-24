It's time for Twihards to get their sparkle on again because The Twilight Saga is sinking its teeth into a new streaming platform from the start of next year. Starting this January, you can watch all five films in the supernatural melodrama marathon on Tubi, provided your sign-up abilities aren't as awkward as Bella Swan trying to do literally anything. For those who don't know, that means you'll get Twilight (2008), New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), and Breaking Dawn – Part 1 and Part 2 (2011 and 2012) all coming to Tubi, ready to grace your screens with their glittering vampires, shirtless werewolves, and dialogue so dramatic it makes The Godfather look like an episode of Bluey. As an aside, remember when film franchises released five movies in five years? Now, we end up waiting three-plus years for another season of a TV series. Alas.

Based on Stephenie Meyer’s beloved (and highly meme-able) novels, The Twilight Saga brought us the story of Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), a girl who fell in love with Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), a literal 104-year-old man masquerading as a teenager because he's actually a vampire. The entire franchise is too batsh*t to recap in such a short space of time, so just go and watch them. You'll love lines like “Bella, where the hell have you been, loca?,” “You’re like my own personal brand of heroin," and "Better hold on tight, spider monkey." Yes, the movie actually uses these lines. Yes, they are as terrible as they sound. Yes, you will love them.

Were the 'Twilight' Movies Any Good?

If ever there was a franchise that proves critics cannot always affect the bottom line of a movie's performance, it's this one. Not a single film got above 50% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, yet the series grossed over $3 billion for Summit Entertainment and Lionsgate, off a gross budget of $401 million across five films, which is a genuinely remarkable achievement. Now, head to Tubi and check them out, they're the streaming service of a killer.

Film Rotten Tomatoes Score Box Office Gross Twilight (2008) 49% (Critics) / 72% (Audience) $407.1 million New Moon (2009) 29% (Critics) / 61% (Audience) $709.8 million Eclipse (2010) 48% (Critics) / 60% (Audience) $698.4 million Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011) 25% (Critics) / 60% (Audience) $712.2 million Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012) 49% (Critics) / 70% (Audience) $829.7 million

The Twilight Saga heads to Tubi on January 1.

Watch on Tubi