Rod Serling's The Twilight Zone reigns as one of the greatest television sci-fi shows of all time and is known for captivating audiences with stories of science-fiction, fantasy, and thrills from the Fifth Dimension. The series originally aired in 1959, running for five glorious seasons with unforgettable episodes written by infamous authors such as Charles Beaumont, Richard Matheson, and Ray Bradbury, as well as classic stars who helped shape and mold Serling's legendary vision. Today, the series has a large and loyal fanbase, which continues to grow by the day, recruiting fans from generation to generation who still find immense value and inspiration in Serling's masterpiece.

The show contains dozens of notable episodes that rank as beloved favorites among fans, but there are some that leave more of a lasting impression than others. The Twilight Zone delivered alluring and compelling stories that explored various avenues ranging from time travel to making regrettable deals with the Devil. Out of the series' five epic seasons, these are the all-time best episodes from each season of The Twilight Zone.

The Twilight Zone (1959) Release Date October 2, 1959 Creator Rod Serling Seasons 5

5 "Time Enough at Last"

Season 1, Episode 8 (1959)

Burgess Meredith starred in four episodes of The Twilight Zone, starting with Season 1, episode 8, "Time Enough at Last," which is not only one of the actor's finest performances but also one of the most famous episodes from Serling's iconic series. Meredith stars as a bookworm and bank teller, Henry Bemis, who prefers spending his time in the literary world to the real world, where he is constantly nagged by his wife and boss. When Bemis is down in the bank's vault, taking his break for lunch, a hydrogen bomb is dropped, wiping everyone out except for Bemis.

Season 1, episode 8, "Time Enough at Last" is a bittersweet, heartbreaking episode written by Serling that harps on the age-old notion of being careful about what you wish for because, as Serling says, "you might just get it." It is also one of several episodes that centers around the real-life fear of nuclear war and weapons that was prevalent at the time the show originally aired. Meredith essentially delivers a one-man show in the instant classic episode, which effectively showcases the Rocky star's highly underrated talent and versatility. The episode brilliantly transports audiences into the middle of a torrid scenario that initially seems like a dream come true for the homely, quiet Bemis but ultimately ends in an unfortunate fate that can only be met in The Twilight Zone.

4 "Back There"

Season 2, Episode 13 (1961)

Time travel is a common element in The Twilight Zone, especially in the episodes written by Serling, and in Season 2, episode 13, "Back There," he combines his usual topics of time travel and history. Russell Johnson stars as a young engineer, Peter Corrigan, who, after stepping out of his social club, finds that he has somehow traveled back in time and realizes the date is April 14, 1965, the night of President Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Once he figures out the significance of the date, he tries to warn the local authorities but is unsuccessful and dismissed as mentally unstable.

The beauty of "Back There" is the unexpected ending. While Corrigan is unsuccessful at saving the President from being shot, his efforts weren't for nothing, and, instead, he unknowingly changed the course of history for one of his club's longtime employees, who now finds himself sitting among others as a member. Serling always manages to have a surprise up his sleeve and, as audiences anticipate if Corrigan will save Lincoln or not and what that world might look like, Serling is two steps ahead with a fitting finale that no one saw coming.

3 "The Grave"

Season 3, Episode 7 (1961)

One incredible quality about The Twilight Zone is the array of big-named stars, such as Gladys Cooper, Ida Lupino, and Buster Keaton, who appeared throughout the series' run. In Season 3, episode 7, "The Grave," Oscar-winning actor Lee Marvin takes the reins and leads viewers into a ghostly Western tale of revenge and terror. Marvin stars as a bounty hunter, Conny Miller, who is tasked with tracking down an outlaw, Pinto Sykes. When several people in town claim that Miller was too afraid to confront Sykes, he adamantly denies the allegation. To prove that he wasn't afraid, Miller agrees to plant a knife in Skyes' grave, but when he fails to return in the morning, the townspeople fear the worst.

"The Grave" is a unique episode in the series that is essentially a classic ghost story that ends on a chilling note. Did Miller die of fright? Or was it something from beyond the grave? No matter how many times someone might see it, the effect of Miller's fate still sends shivers down the spine, and Sykes' sister and her crackling laugh just solidifies the audience's assumption about what truly happened to Miller, who is found dead on Skyes' grave. The episode is easily one of the creepiest episodes in The Twilight Zone, but the eerie and riveting tale set in the Old West is pretty rare to find in the Fifth Dimension, making it the best episode in the show's third season.

2 "Printer's Devil"

Season 4, Episode 9 (1963)

The fourth season of The Twilight Zone is the only season that features one-hour-long episodes instead of the usual half-hour the show is known for. Even though the season has several signature episodes, including "Miniature" starring Robert Duvall and "No Time Like the Past" with Dana Andrews, the highly underrated episode, Season 4, episode 9 "Printer's Devil," without question, takes the cake. The episode follows a young editor of a failing newspaper, Douglas Winter (Robert Sterling), who is being forced out of business by a new conglomerate paper. As Winter approaches a bridge one night with the thought of ending his life, he's interrupted by a mysterious man, Mr. Smith (Burgess Meredith), who emerges from the shadows. They begin to talk, and Winter is surprised to learn that Smith has traveled to town to work on his paper. Even though he's unable to pay Smith, the man insists on taking a job. As the paper begins to report on hard-hitting scoops, business starts to pick up, but Winter soon discovers there is something sinister about his new employee.

Throughout the show, the Devil is a common character in The Twilight Zone, but Burgess Meredith's depiction of the Prince of Darkness is, without a doubt, the best out of all of them. While Meredith isn't donned with red horns, a quip tail, or a cape, he expertly resorts to other elements to give his character that bit of pazzazz and awe. Between his crooked cigar, cheeky grin, and smart mouth, Meredith is a charmingly cryptic character who, at first glance, seems like a trustworthy fellow, but as his true colors begin to show, he reveals a dark quality that is quite unsettling. Even though many poor souls find themselves unknowingly shaking hands with the Devil, 'Printer's Devil' flips the script on the typical tragedy many face in the end, proving the timeless importance of hard work, honesty, and faith, which will always prevail.

1 "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet"

Season 5, Episode 3 (1963)

Through the years, many of the episodes from The Twilight Zone have withstood time and have been parodied or referenced in countless shows and movies, but Season 5, episode 3, "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet," might be the one episode that everyone is somewhat familiar with, even those who have never watched the series before. Written by famed science-fiction author Richard Matheson, William Shatner stars as Robert Wilson, who has just been released from the hospital after suffering a nervous breakdown and is flying home with his wife. As the plane takes off into a thunderstorm, Wilson notices something or someone on the wing of the plane, and when the creature starts messing with the equipment, he begins to panic and tries to convince others onboard that there's something on the wing.

When anyone sees "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" for the first time, it's impossible not to jump or be startled when the Gremlin gets close up to the window, staring Shatner's character directly in the face. Shatner nails the petrified man with no other option and delivers one of his most iconic performances, but the jaw-dropping moment comes at the end as the camera pans over to the wing, proving the Gremlin's true existence. Viewers soon find themselves invested in Wilson's attempts to warn others, and when he's continuously brushed off, their own frustration begins to grow, making the episode a highly emotional ride for everyone. Some viewers might not be afraid the second or third time watching (maybe not even the first time), but it's safe to say that anyone who watches "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" will almost always check the wings of a plane whenever they fly.

