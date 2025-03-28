The Twilight Zone is filed under the category of being one of the greatest television shows of all time, essentially going beyond the traditional scope of small-screen entertainment with its profoundly insightful stories from a wide range of genres, such as fantasy, thriller, and, of course, science-fiction. While the series featured the talent of several notable writers, the show's creator, Rod Serling, is without question the genius behind the majority of episodes.

Serling was not only a master of storytelling, but he also defied the social standards of television with his stories about racism, censorship, war, and in-depth analysis of human nature, deeming him to be a writer who was way ahead of his time. Out of the extensive list of episodes by Serling, including season 1, episode 8, 'Time Enough at Last' and season 3, episode 3, 'The Shelter,' these are the ten best episodes of The Twilight Zone written by Rod Serling.