The Big Picture The Twilight Zone is a spooky classic that has become a holiday staple due to its black and white photography, Bernard Hermann score, and old-school sci-fi horror iconography.

The series' anthology approach allows for a different flavor of terror and thematic resonance in each episode, making it easy to watch back-to-back episodes.

Despite not being a traditional Christmas watch, The Twilight Zone's unmatched creep factor, black-and-white cinematography, and warm Americana flourishes make it a cozy alternative marathon pick for family gatherings.

The Twilight Zone is an easy pick for holiday season marathons, if anything because it's just so dang good. That being said, there's more that makes this spooky classic a yuletide staple beyond simply being great. Between its gorgeous black and white photography, Bernard Hermann score, and old-school sci-fi horror iconography, The Twilight Zone is a reliably cozy choice to throw on while every member of the family is sprawled out on various couches after a big meal. Christmas-themed episodes like "Night of the Meek" make for an easy kick-off to any series marathon, followed by a series of titles that, one way or another, can fit the festive vibe.

But what was it that made the series fall into the popular holiday rotation in the first place? Well, the key word here is "holiday," because The Twilight Zone isn't only aired for hours at a time as we get closer to Christmas. Rod Serling's seminal show runs back-to-back episodes over the Fourth of July weekend, on Thanksgiving, and even on New Year's Eve. Various TV stations across the country claim to have kicked off the practice of a Twilight Zone holiday marathon, with each planting their flag on a different festive day. Any way you roll it, when people are coming together to celebrate, you better believe that Rod Serling will be showing his face sometime in the night, too.

'The Twilight Zone' Has Lived On Longer than Most Classic TV Shows

When it comes to classic TV shows, hardly any live on in the way that The Twilight Zone has. Ever since it first aired in 1959, people have latched onto the series' simplistic, eerie sci-fi horror storytelling. It might have only been in development for five years, but in that time alone, Serling forever changed the face of genre filmmaking. The team behind The Twilight Zone was able to influence avenues of science fiction and horror in more ways than most conventionally told series can because of its anthology approach. Each episode brings a different flavor of terror and thematic resonance. Watching back-to-back episodes is so much easier when you're getting a new story every time.

'The Twilight Zone' Might Not Feel Right for Christmas, But It Is!

That said, The Twilight Zone is not what most people think of as a normal Christmas watch. People usually want to watch movies like Elf and It's a Wonderful Life around this time of year... not have the life scared out of them! The Twilight Zone is a different kind of spooky show though. Instead of beating you over the head with gore or hitting you with one jump scare after the next, Serling likes to draw viewers in with an unmatched creep factor. To this day, barely anyone can both comfort and disturb audiences at the level that The Twilight Zone team does, with its eye-catching black and white cinematography, warm Hermann score, and familiar old-school Americana flourishes. There's something about black and white photography in particular that's just like a roaring fireplace. It feels so homey, the exact kind of feeling you want while watching something during the holidays.

It's a Wonderful Life might not have a Bernard Hermann score, but otherwise, the things that make it such a cozy and easy Christmas watch go for The Twilight Zone as well. This also stands for both of their eerier aspects. There's hardly any true intensity to be found in The Twilight Zone, just as there isn't really in It's a Wonderful Life. That being said, it's often forgotten how dark the classic Jimmy Stewart picture is. Both bring enough darkness to their warm presentation (both literally and thematically) that audiences can't help but be drawn in, while not being so extreme that they have to turn away. This not only makes The Twilight Zone a great gateway into horror for younger audiences, but it also makes it a perfect alternative marathon pick for any food-comafied family gathering.

It's not like Rod Serling made it any easier for us to turn off The Twilight Zone at Christmas gatherings. The man couldn't help but throw in Christmas-themed episodes left and right! Look a little closer and it has a fantastic yet somber Christmas special in "The Night of the Meek," an easy choice to kick off any Christmas marathon. There are even episodes that you can juxtapose as holiday season tales, like "What You Need," a snowy, chilly episode about a man who can give people anything that they need (aired on Christmas day, 1959, too!), as well as "Five Characters in Search of an Exit," an episode about five dysfunctional people who are forced to deal with each other in a small space over too long of a time. Sheesh, The Twilight Zone might as well just be a Christmas show!

When Did 'The Twilight Zone' Become a Holiday Staple?

It didn't take too long for TV stations around the country to pick up on the fact that Rod Serling's series is the perfect pick for holiday marathons, and not just Christmas either! It's a holiday tradition that branches back as far as the '80s, with Los Angeles's KTLA having aired their first marathon into the fifth dimension on Thanksgiving Day in 1980. In a 1991 interview with the LA Times, KTLA program director Mark Sonnenberg detailed the series' connection to the Fourth of July by saying, "The July 4th marathon started in 1983. It’s become a Southern California tradition. It’s right up there with your other Fourth of July activities: barbecues, picnics and fireworks." Not only is the filmmaking a perfect draw to bring families around the TV, but the series' Americana nature makes it an easy one to throw on for various other holidays besides Christmas.

So, this Christmas, when you're done tearing through gift wrapping, sipping on some egg nog, and zoning out with some Nat King Cole in the background, maybe you ought to get the family together to fire up a Twilight Zone marathon. It might creep some of your family out a bit, but if that's the case, they can step out for a bit and try out the next episode! After all, by now, The Twilight Zone is a holiday tradition. You don't want to miss out! Don't let your family miss out either!

