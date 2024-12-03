If you ever wished to binge several episodes of The Twilight Zone and not pay a single dime for it, Pluto TV has heard your prayers. This month, the streaming platform launched several additional channels, but one stood out for classic TV show fans. On the Twilight Zone Channel, you will be able to stream episodes from the series 24/7, and you will be able to do it as early as today.

Fans of the original The Twilight Zone will be glad to know that the channel includes episodes from the original 1969 series. Created and presented by Rod Serling (Planet of the Apes) the show became a giant hit and a landmark title in CBS history. It has inspired several other anthology series, and Netflix's Black Mirror is often compared to it. The standalone episodes navigated through several themes in science fiction, horror, fantasy and sometimes simply existential stories that lure viewers in every time. More often than not, the episodes ended in a twist, and Serling taught audiences a moral lesson at the end of them.

Because of its popularity, The Twilight Zone managed to attract several Hollywood stars and some others that were just starting their careers. The guest stars list includes names like William Shatner and Geoge Takei (Star Trek original series), Cloris Leachman (American Gods), Robert Redford (Avengers: Endgame), Carol Burnett (Better Call Saul), Dennis Hopper (Easy Rider), Robert DuVall (The Pale Blue Eye), Burt Reynolds (Defining Moments), Lee Marvin (The Delta Force) and Elizabeth Montgomery (Bewitched).

'The Twilight Zone' Was Brought Back Several Times

Because of the show's popularity, The Twilight Zone was brought back several times, most notably in 1985 and 2019. The 1985 version had a slate of famous TV writers, and one of them was Game of Thrones creator himself George R.R. Martin. The author and screenwriter helped break down several stories for the season, and penned five episodes. The 2019 version had Oscar-winning director Jordan Peele (Get Out) stepping on the shoes of Rod Serling and serving as host and presenter of the episodes to audiences. The most recent version only lasted two seasons, though.

Twenty years after it ended, The Twilight Zone was adapted into an anthology movie in which Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans), George Miller (Mad Max: Fury Road), Joe Dante (Gremlins) and John Landis (The Blues Brothers) told four different stories. It wasn't really well-received: it has a 59% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, while the original series boasts a 92% score. The original show ran for 156 episodes, and now you will be able to watch them all for free.

The Twilight Zone channel is already available on Pluto TV.

The Twilight Zone (1959) Ordinary people find themselves in extraordinarily astounding situations, which they each try to solve in a remarkable manner. Release Date October 2, 1959 Creator Rod Serling Cast Rod Serling , Jack Klugman , Burgess Meredith , John Anderson Seasons 5

