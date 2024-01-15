The Big Picture Syndication caused Rod Serling frustration as his stories were chopped up for commercials, diluting the impact of his work.

Commercials interrupted the flow of The Twilight Zone's thematic storytelling, distracting viewers from the powerful messages being conveyed.

Despite the challenges of syndication and commercial interruptions, The Twilight Zone continues to be a highly influential and impactful show.

The Twilight Zone is an iconic part of Hollywood history, with the Rod Serling sci-fi series influencing a number of TV shows and movies to this day. Despite this being the case, it wasn't always easy for the show at the time of its initial run. Rod Serling was constantly being met with studio interference, budgetary constraints, and struggles with obtaining sponsorship. (We also can't forget about The Twilight Zone's weird Season 4.) The biggest issue that Serling ran into? Syndication. Yes, the dreaded word of any television auteur.

'The Twilight Zone' Changed TV Storytelling

Syndication on TV is essentially the various ways that networks and executives control a series. The biggest challenge in that is building episodes around program blocks, be it for an hour slot or only a half-hour. Either way, writers are given a fixed perimeter that they have to work within. Various waves of commercials are also set to drop in during various points of a broadcast, requiring filmmakers, screenwriters, and editors to shape their stories around these advertisements. As you can imagine, a creative mastermind like Rod Serling would never enjoy the idea of commercials being prioritized over the flow of his story. Unfortunately for him, this is a situation that many industry writers are forced into.

Despite having to go head-to-head with pesky commercials, The Twilight Zone has lived on for decades now as one of the most formative and influential shows in TV history. Many might think that this is because of its spooky supernatural tales, eerie alien invasion stories, and that earworm of a theme song, and honestly, they wouldn't be wrong in thinking so. On a pure genre level, The Twilight Zone is about as good as anything gets and is still one of the creepiest shows ever made! That being said, it's how ahead of its time The Twilight Zone was that has enabled it to still be relevant today. Rod Serling tackled ideas that were hot-button topics of his time, a move that especially helped the series gain its initial audience. He probably never would have expected that audiences in 2024 would still find his 1960s screenplays socially relevant.

Rod Serling Hated What Syndication Did to His Stories

So The Twilight Zone is a smartly-constructed, forward-thinking TV show. This isn't news. It's hard to believe that, if Serling was really about to do whatever he wanted, this series would have been even more daring. He loved making this series, but more than anything, he hated it when it went into syndication. This is because it meant his stories would be chopped up, with entire scenes allegedly being omitted so that these commercials could fit into the broadcast. According to Anne Serling's book, As I Knew Him: My Dad, Rod Serling, Serling had long battled syndicated, socially-conscious TV programs. She stated, "Shortly after it goes off the air, The Twilight Zone begins its eternal life in syndication. My father sees what syndication does to each episode."

He ultimately believed that you couldn't create as great of a lasting impact if you had to cut out parts of your story for these ads. Serling expressed his frustration with the series going into syndication by saying, "You wouldn't recognize what the series was. Full scenes deleted. It looks like a long, protracted commercial separated by fragmentary moments of indistinct drama." According to Stewart Stanyard's non-fiction book Dimensions Behind the Twilight Zone, after The Twilight Zone was cancelled, Serling sold his rights to CBS. He did this, even as he was unaware of what this would mean for his series as syndication evolved going into the future. Clearly, this man was fed up.

Commercials Impacted 'Twilight Zone' Episodes

Breaking the flow of a story for commercials would also take viewers' minds off of the thematic stories that Serling was trying to tell. We've all been there, neck-deep in an episode of TV that's telling a heavy, important, powerful tale about racism, sexism, classism, whatever it may be, and then we have to take a break for five minutes to learn about all kinds of new corporate products. If you stick with watching the entire episode or movie, you'll still learn all the same lessons, but the effect isn't the same. It doesn't allow you to fully entrench yourself in whatever Serling is trying to teach. Imagine wanting to wash your hands, but someone only lets you do so with little bursts of water and soap at a time. You'd rather just do it all at once, not only to save time, but it would just be a more productive process. The same goes for storytelling. Keep the focus on the story at hand, not what someone's trying to sell you.

There's only one upside to be taken from syndication. Sometimes, having to wait for a few minutes to see what will happen next is part of what makes watching TV shows so fun. For genius, deep-thinkers like Rod Serling, that obviously becomes secondary. This is a man who obviously appreciates the genre, and worked in it for most of his career with another series, Night Gallery. Thankfully, syndication didn't hold The Twilight Zone back from the legacy that it was destined for. Commercials or not, this show will always have an impact. Next time you're watching The Twilight Zone, and you're all curled up with a bag of chips, just remember that it caused Mr. Serling a lot of trouble to fit in a commercial for your tasty snack.

