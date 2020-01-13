‘The Twilight Zone’ Season 2 Cast Revealed; Jordan Peele to Write an Episode

CBS has announced the Twilight Zone Season 2 cast, letting fans know which performers are set to show up in the second season of the original anthology series. The revived version of the iconic series hails from executive producers Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg, and along with the full cast, CBS also announced that Peele has written a Season 2 episode titled “Downtime.” That episode stars Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo, and Tony Hale.

The rest of the cast, writers, and episode titles are revealed below, although this is not all-inclusive so expect further cast to be announced in the coming months. The 10-episode The Twilight Zone Season 2 will premiere exclusively on CBS All Access sometime in 2020.

“The Who of You”

Written by: Win Rosenfeld

Cast: Daniel Sunjata, Ethan Embry, and Billy Porter

“A Human Face”

Written by Aelx Rubens

Cast: Jenna Elfman, Chris Meloni, and Tavi Gevinson

“8”

Written by: Glen Morgan

Cast: Joel McHale

“Among the Untrodden”

Written by: Heather Anne Campbell

Cast: Abbie Hern and Sophie Macy

“Meet in the Middle”

Written by: Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Cast: Jimmi Simpson and Gillian Jacobs