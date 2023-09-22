Everyone knows and loves The Twilight Zone, a show that is made up of short, thoughtful, topical science fiction and horror stories that you can throw on and devour in 30 minutes... except for Season 4. Wait, what makes Season 4 so different, and why did the format of the show change so much? Honestly, 99 percent of what makes Rod Serling's classic series what it is remains intact with its penultimate season. There is just one problem, and it's kind of a glaring problem... episodes went from airing during 30-minute blocks to hour-long blocks. It might not seem like it, but when you watch the first three seasons of the show, get used to the format, and are thrust into Season 4, you'll feel a massive difference. The Twilight Zone wasn't a simple sci-fi horror show anymore. This show had huge narrative shoes to fill.

Season 4 of 'The Twilight Zone' Loses Some Storytelling Steam

If you're a big fan of The Twilight Zone, then you understand what makes it such a comfort food show. You know, shows that you can throw on any episode of and get totally wrapped up in it because you so enjoy what that particular episode has to offer. You love the characters, you love the vibe, or you love the world. These all stack up to one major thing — you love this show. Well, The Twilight Zone is a bit of a different story, because it is an anthology show. Each new episode is a brand new, fresh story that you've never come across in the series, and will conclude when the half-hour is over. These stories are written with tight narratives that propose an interesting question or idea as the central focus, are given a short, masterfully written script from Serling, and always bring forth either a terrifying villain or an eerie premise. Bernard Herrmann's music is always there to serenade us through the half hour, and the black-and-white cinematography never fails to be beautiful. The Twilight Zone might be different each episode, but it's also exactly what you expect.

That's what makes Season 4 such an interesting case. No, it's not terrible, not by any means. You can't even say it's bad! It's largely the same show, with the same old theme music, Serling introducing and closing out every episode, sci-fi horror ideas at the center of every premise, Herrmann backing every episode, and glorious black-and-white photography. That being said, there's one fundamental difference that does make a pretty significant change to the show's format. Series episodes, up until this point, were always conceived to be aired during 30-minute blocks on TV. So, the episodes ended up clocking in around 25 minutes, with five extra left over for commercials. Season 4, however, is when the series was moved by CBS from its original half-hour time slot to an hour-long time slot. That's right, Twilight Zone episodes were now going to be double their original length, ultimately clocking in around 51 minutes each.

Well, shouldn't that be a good thing? I mean, with 51 minutes per episode, that's just more bang for your buck, right? You would hope so. The thing is, The Twilight Zone is something that works wonderfully because of its inert simplicity. Every episode of the show, barring Season 4, Rod Serling manages to propose an interesting and/or terrifying idea, explore it at a wonderful pace, and never overstay their welcome. This isn't fast food, where you're served junk that didn't take long to make, and takes even less time to eat. 30-minute Twilight Zone episodes are five-star meals, almost every time. They might not take up as much of your plate as a buffet, but that's because they don't have to. You savor every bite of a smaller, more thoughtfully made meal.

'The Twilight Zone' Season 4 Does Have Some Good Episodes

What ended up happening with these Twilight Zone episodes is simple. Great concepts for 30-minute episodes become overstuffed to an hour-long length, with far too many scenes included that weigh down the usual punch found in releases from other seasons. Concepts are made over-complicated and the pacing is made way slower than usual. These episodes don't have the benefit that weaker releases from the other seasons do, that if they are working off of a boring concept, at least you only have to sit with it for half an hour.

None of these episodes are a total slog, and some of them work really well! All of them are rooted in great ideas (like the episodes "No Time Like The Past" and "On Thursday We Leave For Home"), and there are some great character actors that appear in different stories (like Robert Duvall in the excellent "Miniature" and Burgess Meredith in "Printer's Devil"). Still, you won't find any episodes that achieve the true Twilight Zone level of iconography. Season 4 is worth the watch, just don't expect the typical highs of the other seasons.

Season 5 of ‘The Twilight Zone’ Goes Back to Basics

Thankfully, Season 5 brought back the original format that most Twilight Zone episodes have, and delivered a number of classics in the process. Straight out the gate, notable episodes like "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" and The Twilight Zone's scariest episode, "Living Doll" came along. Other impressive episodes that season include "Number 12 Looks Just Like You," "The Masks," "The Bewitchin' Pool," and "Encounter," the banned episode. It's as if Serling came in for one last go at his groundbreaking series, aiming to bring a better season than ever before.

Season 4 is an interesting experiment in the show's run, but with its faults, it led to a near-perfect final run. The series would go on to be canceled, with its final episode airing on June 19, 1964. You'd think that most big fans of the series would have seen this season, but it's left out of most streaming libraries when you try and fire up the show. Still, if you're interested in what Rod Serling was capable of in a bit of a longer format, give this stretch a shot. If anything, it'll feel like having an old friend over who just overstays their welcome a bit. Any way you roll it, you can't go wrong with that classic Twilight Zone run.