Psychological horror film The Twin, which will stream exclusively on Shudder, has just received an official trailer. Telling the story of a family who lost one of their twins in a tragic accident, the film follows Teresa Palmer as a mother struggling to keep things together when her family relocates and her son begins acting strange. Also starring Steven Cree and Barbara Marten, the film serves as the English-language debut of Finnish filmmaker Taneli Mustonen.

The new trailer for The Twin begins with Rachel (Palmer) exploring her new residence with her young son, Elliot, and finding a strange small door in the home. When asked by an older woman why she moved, Rachel has a flashback to a car accident that claimed the life of her other son Nathan, Elliot's twin. Soon, Elliot begins talking to thin air and staring at Rachel while she's in bed in the middle of the night. It starts to become clear something nefarious is invading the family, and a voiceover can be heard saying that something other than Nathan's spirit is visiting Elliot. As the trailer progresses, unsettling images, including someone smashing their own head with a picture frame, flash across the screen.

The Twin's screenplay is written by Mustonen and Aleksi Hyvärinen, who have worked together many times before. Hyvärinen also serves as the film's producer. The film was involved in the Frontières Platform, which is co-run by the Fantasia International Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival's Marché du Film. It was also named the best fiction film at Finnish Film Affair and won best project at South Korea's BIFAN.

The Twin will be released in theaters, on demand, and digital on May 6, the same day it will premiere on Shudder. Check out the official trailer below:

And check out the film's official synopsis here:

In The Twin, following the aftermath of a tragic accident that claimed the life of one of their twins, Rachel and husband Anthony relocate to the other side of the world with their surviving son in the hopes of building a new life. What begins as a time of healing in the quiet Scandinavian countryside soon takes an ominous turn when Rachel begins to unravel the torturous truth about her son and confronts the malicious forces attempting to take a hold of him.

