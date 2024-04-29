The Big Picture The Ugly Stepsister is a horror-comedy film following Elvira's quest to outshine her beautiful stepsister.

The movie is described as "beauty horror" inspired by Brother Grimm's version of the Cinderella tale.

Director Emilie Blichfeldt aims to lift the stepsister from Cinderella's shadows and create an iconic feminist narrative.

Following the release of Cinderella’s Revenge in theaters, one of the beloved fairy tale character's stepsisters will also be getting her own horror movie, according to Variety. Memento International has reportedly boarded the project, titled The Ugly Stepsister, which will follow Elvira's vicious quest to outshine her insanely beautiful stepsister. The feature, which is described as a combination of comedy and horror, will be led by Norwegian newcomer Lea Myren (It's All Relatives). The Ugly Stepsister will serve as Myren's acting feature debut.

In addition to Myren as Elvira, the feature directorial debut of Norwegian director Emilie Blichfeldt will also star Thea Sofie Loch Naess (The Last Kingdom) and Ane Dahl Torp (The Wave). Besides the names involved in the project, other information about The Ugly Stepsister is still relatively thin. However, the outlet shared that the gory film will follow "Elvira as she battles to compete with her insanely beautiful stepsister in a kingdom where beauty is a brutal business. She will go to any lengths to catch the prince’s eye," set to give audiences a twisted take on the beloved story through Cinderella's stepsister's lens. Memento International will kick off sales for The Uglystepsister in Cannes this May.

‘The Uglystepsister’ Is Inspired by Brothers Grimm’s Version

Image by Marcel Zyskind

In a statement (via Variety), Blichfeldt referred to her film as "beauty horror," centering on an overlooked character in a popular fairy tale. The inspiration behind The Uglystepsister came from the director's rediscovery of Brothers Grimm's version of the story, "in which the stepsister cuts off her toes to make the shoe fit.” The director said: “With this ‘beauty horror’ I want to seduce the audience into a “girl-dreaming-of-marrying-the-prince-fairytale”, before revealing its true and raw insides,” she said. “[I]t’s time the ugly stepsister’s story is lifted from the shadows of Cinderella, and cultivated as the iconic feminist narrative of the tyranny of beauty that it is.”

This isn't the first time a beloved children's tale has gotten a horror treatment, with some failing to amuse viewers with their negative critical reception. However, often regarded as villains in most Cinderalla iterations, the stepsisters have not been given a chance to tell their side of the story. So seeing one of the stepsisters finally take center stage, with Blichfeldt drawing inspiration from Brothers Grimm's version, The Uglystepsister may provide a new perspective on the beloved tale. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates about the film. You can check out the first-look image above.