The Ugly Stepsister, the first horror feature from Emilie Blichfeldt, is set to arrive in theaters on April 18, and the film just got an exciting new look. Collider is thrilled to partner with distributors IFC Films and Shudder to help promote its upcoming premiere by releasing a new poster for the film showing what appears to be a ballet shoe dipped in blood stepping carefully onto the carpet. The upcoming film will see Blichfeldt make her directorial debut after starring in other projects such as Nr. 24 (Sjur Vatne Brean) and Kruppel 16 (Johannes Blumenthal). The Ugly Stepsister is billed as a gorgeously crafted, twisted take on the classic Cinderella story, and it earned strong reviews out of Sundance earlier this year, including from Collider’s own Therese Lacson, who scored the film an 8/10 in her review.

The Ugly Stepsister follows Elvira (Lea Myren) as she prepares to earn the prince’s love by any means necessary. The story is set in a world where beauty is a brutal business, and Elvira must compete with the beautiful and enchanting Agnes (Thea Sofie Loch Næss) to become the belle of the ball. The film promises to be a timely examination of body image and beauty standards that will cement Emilie Blichfeldt as one of the most exciting new voices in international filmmaking. The Ugly Stepsister also stars Ane Dahl Torp (The Wave, Cold Lunch), Isac Calmroth (Evil, Veronika), and Malte Gårdinger (Triangle of Sadness). The film currently sits at a 98% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes from 45 reviews.

What Other Movies Has IFC Films Distributed?

Image via Shudder

The highest-grossing movie IFC Films have ever distributed is My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002), which stars Nia Vardalos and John Corbett. Produced for only $5 million, the film grossed over $241 million at the domestic box office and $133 million internationally for a global total of $374 million. This is the highest-grossing movie from IFC films by more than $200 million, as its second-place earner on the list is Boyhood, the drama starring Ethan Hawke and Patricia Arquette. Boyhood grossed $25 million at the domestic box office and $31 million in international markets for a worldwide total of $57 million. It also earned more than $6 million from both DVD and Blu-ray sales.

The Ugly Stepsister hits theaters on April 18. Check out the new poster above and stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of the film.