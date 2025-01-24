On paper, according to the Brothers Grimm, Cinderella was a long-suffering girl who was terrorized by her beautiful stepsisters and stepmother, and her eventual marriage to the prince is a welcome reprieve from a life of hard work and servitude. However, through the years, thanks in large part to Disney and later interpretations of the story, Cinderella remained the delicate and dutiful daughter, but her father conveniently dies now, and her step-sisters are ugly. Modern interpretations of Cinderella turn her into a Mary Sue, a character without any real flaws and perfect in every way. In The Ugly Stepsister, director Emilie Blichfeldt shines a light not only on Cinderella's flaws but offers a powerful look at the crippling beauty standards that women are put through. While The Ugly Stepsister isn't perfect — there are a few loose ends that Blichfeldt does not tie up well — it's a horrific, grotesque, and superb debut feature that nails its message.

What Is 'The Ugly Stepsister' About?

Image via Shudder

In Emilie Blichfeldt's film, a young Elvira (Lea Myren) arrives at a beautiful manor with her mother Rebekka (Ane Dahl Torp) and younger sister Alma (Flo Fagerli). After the death of her husband, Rebekka is remarrying Otto (Ralph Carlsson) who also has a beautiful daughter named Agnes (Thea Sofie Loch Næss). However, not long after their marriage, Otto drops dead, leaving the women alone in the house. Then, after a series of unfortunate events, Elvira is entered into a finishing school in order to attend a ball where noble virgins will be paraded in front of Prince Julian (Isac Calmroth) before he picks a bride. Elvira is deeply in love with Julian, who has published a book of poems that Elvira reads every day. But, at the same time, she's not as pretty as her new stepsister, who immediately gets pulled to the front of the finishing school and seems primed to become the princess.

Desperate to get her daughter married to the prince, Rebekka is willing to do anything and everything to make her more appealing, and that includes excruciatingly painful and questionable surgery. Braces, a new nose, false lashes, questionable weight-loss tactics. At every stop, Elvira is told by her mother and by the world that she's ugly. But when we finally see her, quite literally stripped down, it's hard to really see any true flaws. Her body image is steeped in self-loathing which is made worse by her mother. The women in the film are repeatedly paraded like cattle or products on a shelf for men to choose and take.

Their only value is their beauty and their purity. Even Rebekka notes that after Otto's death, her age will not help her ensnare another rich husband; instead, it's all up to Elvira as Alma is too young. As Elvira changes on the outside, she becomes more entrenched in her insecurities. Everything she hates about herself is validated, but at the end of the day, she still can't measure up to the perfect Agnes. Following some of the beats of the Grimm fairytale, the film doesn't hesitate to hammer home the point that beauty is pain, and questions hell are we chasing after that beauty.

'The Ugly Stepsister' Is Not Subtle When It Comes to a Feminist Message

Image by Jovelle Tamayo via Sundance Institute

Emilie Blichfeldt undoubtedly paints with a clear feminist brush when it comes to The Ugly Stepsister. At every point, we're shown the structures and trappings of the patriarchy put in place to restrict and dehumanize these girls. Young women, we see, exist purely to be married off and traded to rich men. While we do get a brief glimpse of a purer young love, it's brutally cut short. Elvira is the protagonist of our story, but the film also points a lens to the other female characters around her. Agnes is not nearly as perfect as the storybook Cinderella is. Before her transformation into Cinderella, she is selfish, spoiled, and pretentious. No, she's not evil, but she's not exactly likable either. At multiple points during the film, I found myself pitying her situation, but ultimately, we know how this story ends. Cinderella gets her happy ending. It's much more devastating to see Elvira literally contort and maim her own body to chase an ending that we know she'll never get.

There are a few moments when Elvira has the veil lifted from her eyes, and she sees the world for what it is rather than what she romanticizes it can be. In those moments, even if she is too naive to realize it, we can see how rotten the world can be to someone as innocent and naive as she is. Princes aren't so dashing, the men around her who dress and reshape her are lecherous and predatory. Even if she can't marry the prince, she still must marry and that means anyone with a salary large enough to sustain a household. We watch as Elvira transforms before our eyes, a dark mirror to Cinderella's own transformation to go to the ball. As she is forced into the mold of "beauty," she undergoes more painful procedures to become "thin and beautiful."

Emily Blichfeldt Paints a Picture That Is Beautiful, Grotesque, and Funny

Image Via Sundance Film Festival

Blichfeldt is intentional with her camerawork as it focuses on the things Elvira sees as flaws. Her stomach, her butt, her nose, but what we see differs from Elvira's view of herself, and as the movie progresses, her extreme lengths to achieve what she considers "beauty" more distressing. Visually, Blichfeldt's palette is absolutely sumptuous. It often looks like we're watching an oil painting with how she uses colors, light, and shadow. Unafraid to lean fully into body horror, we are not spared any looks at the explicit pain of Elvira's procedures. If you're squeamish, this is not the movie for you. Blood, needles, breaking bones, vomit, it's all on screen. Not to mention a surprising amount of penises and butts. The film is extremely physical and visceral. There's sex, violence, rotting bodies, and nudity. Despite this, none of it is gratuitous or exploitative. Blichfeldt is deliberate in how she frames each shot; nothing is ever there just to titillate.

On top of that, Blichfeldt inserts plenty of dark humor and satire to lighten what could have been a very, very depressing movie. It helps that Lea Myren is a delightful lead who can lean both into that comedic edge and the painful and Elvira's quiet desperation. In fact, Myren plays Elvira with such delicacy that it's hard not to root for her to win even when we know it won't happen — even when we know just what kind of man the prince is. (He's no peach, Agnes, good luck with that one!) And while the message is incredibly overt and not at all subtle, Blichfeldt's whimsical and fun approach to storytelling, along with fantastic cinematography by Marcel Zyskind and a pop-y upbeat score, means that there's never a dull moment in The Ugly Stepsister.

'The Ugly Stepsister' Leaves Some Plotlines Open But Is Still Worth the Watch

However, despite all of this praise, it does feel like The Ugly Stepsister is sometimes trying to do too much. Storylines are introduced with Alma, Agnes, and even Rebekka that have the potential to be relevant to the whole film, but much of it is seen and then ignored for the greater story. Truth be told, Blichfeldt would do much better snipping some of these extra storylines to zero in on Elvira instead. Not to mention that some scenes seem to hint at larger stories that feel abandoned, which makes the film feel incomplete.

Despite these unfinished plotlines, The Ugly Stepsister is still a refreshing take on the classic Cinderella story. Emilie Blichfeldt combines the classic grotesque horror often associated with Grimm fairytales and injects new life into it with her feminist message and new perspective. Coupled with strong performances — with special praise for lead Lea Myren — this horror flick is well worth a watch. Just maybe don't watch it after a meal!

The Ugly Stepsister premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival. It is set to release on Shudder in the U.S.