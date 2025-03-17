The official trailer for the upcoming Cinderella-inspired horror comedy The Ugly Stepsister is out! Starring Lea Myren, Thea Sofie Loch Næss, Flo Fagerli, and Ane Dahl Torp in prominent roles, the film is a dark retelling of the classic fairytale. The Ugly Stepsister follows Elivira, played by Myren as she competes with her stepsister for a prince’s attention. The trailer offers a glimpse at how far Elvira goes to outshine everyone else in a world where beauty is everything.

The Ugly Stepsister marks the feature debut of Norwegian writer and director Emilie Blichfeldt. The body horror flick first premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2025. In an interview with Variety, Blichfeldt talked about the process of developing her horror-ridden take on Cinderella. According to the director, she “immediately identified” with the stepsister after she rediscovered the Brothers Grimm version of the fairytale.

The director talked about how in this version, the stepsister cuts off her toes to make the shoe fit in. This led to her coming up with the idea of what she called a “beauty horror” story where the ugly stepsister’s story takes the central stage. In Blichfeldt’s own words, The Ugly Stepsister sheds light on the “tyranny of beauty” and explores how far a woman might go to feel loved and worthy.

‘The Ugly Stepsister’ Made Someone Vomit at Sundance

As reported by Variety, The Ugly Stepsister features grotesque body horror, decomposing corpses, and other gory scenes that might not sit well with the audience. However, the Sundance Film Festival representatives clarified that the festival doesn’t “shy away” from screening films that might illicit strong reactions. According to the outlet, some of these uncomfortable moments include the protagonist eating a tapeworm, surgeries, sewing in eyelashes, and getting a graphic rhinoplasty.

During one of these scenes, one of the audience members couldn’t hold back and threw up in the aisle. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Blichfeldt opened up about reframing the beloved fairytale through the lens of the ignored stepsister. While referring to the tapeworm scene, the director shared that it’s a metaphor for her internalizing the male gaze. “That worm inside her eats her up, both metaphorically and physically,” added Blichfeldt.

The director shared that it was important for her to make Elvira a layered character. She expressed not wanting to turn the main character into a new Cinderella, where she is the kind one and Cinderella is the evil one. This made it difficult for Blichfeldt to write Cinderella’s character as well. However, she soon realized that in each version of the fairytale, everything comes naturally for Cinderella. In contrast, everything is difficult for Elvira. This helped her develop the central storyline of The Ugly Stepsister.

The Ugly Stepsister is scheduled to be released in theatres across the U.S. on April 18, 2025.

The Ugly Stepsister
Release Date March 7, 2025
Runtime 105 minutes
Director Emilie Kristine Blichfeldt
Writers Emilie Kristine Blichfeldt
Producers Christian Torpe, Jesper Morthorst
Cast Lea Mathilde Skar-Myren Elvira
Thea Sofie Loch Næss Agnes

