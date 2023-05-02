Buckle up for full-on drama with The Ultimatum: Queer Love, a reality show about five couples who are on the fence about the future of their relationships. This show tackles an issue that people have been dealing with since the very beginning of long-term relationships: whether or not to get married. It poses questions such as, "Are humans meant to be monogamous for their entire lives?" and "Do we only have one 'soul mate' who we are destined to be with?" The show digs deep, making people contemplate what type of person would complement them and make them their best selves, and if that person is the one they are currently dating or someone else.

Within the couples, there is one partner who is willing to fully commit and has run out of patience with the indecisiveness or unwillingness of their significant other. On the other hand, some partners are apprehensive about tying themselves down. The partner who is ready to commit tells their significant other that they are issuing an "ultimatum" and they either get married or break up. They become contestants on the show and enter a type of "marriage" with one of the other contestants to see how it would be to have a relationship with someone else. After a few weeks, they do the same experiment with their actual partner in order to compare and see what it would be like to be married to them. We are hoping that no matter the outcome, all of the contestants could get the chance to find the right person to love.

When and Where Can You Watch The Ultimatum: Queer Love?

Prepare yourselves for the heartbreak and love because The Ultimatum: Queer Love will come to Netflix very soon, arriving on May 24, 2023. They will begin by releasing the first four episodes and continue releasing the remaining four episodes on a weekly basis.

Watch the Trailer for The Ultimatum: Queer Love

The first trailer for The Ultimatum: Queer Love was dropped by Netflix in mid-April. It explains the premise of the show, introduces some of the couples, and prepares us for a whole lot of tears and heartbreak. In the trailer we are shown some of the reasons why people may be having issues. These range from more serious topics, such as fear of commitment to more trivial reasons, such as not liking someone's pet (dog is man's best friend, so who needs a spouse?). Check out the trailer in the player above.

Who's the Creator Behind The Ultimatum: Queer Love?

The creator of The Ultimatum: Queer Love is Chris Coelen, who also created the other hit Netflix reality series, Love Is Blind. He spoke to Variety in July 2022 about the series premise saying, “What’s fascinating is when you actually look at the reasons that people give for not being ready, there are a multitude of reasons: ‘I come from a family background of bad relationships. I don’t want to repeat my past’ or ‘I’m not ready, I’m too young’ or ‘I need to be financially stable. There may be some validity to some of those reasons, but the real reason is that they’re not sure that they want to marry this person that they’re with. Most of those things that they say are our excuses, and it’s very common.”

The series is hosted by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, an American actress who is known for the television shows Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Freaks and Geeks, and Reba. The hosts of the original show were Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who are also the hosts of Love Is Blind. The Ultimatum: Queer Love is executive produced by Coelen, Stephanie Boyriven, Eric Detwiler, and Sarah Dillistone, with Justin Maxx Wachman as senior segment producer as Lucy Bennett as co-executive producer.

What Is The Ultimatum: Queer Love About?

Image via Netflix

The Ultimatum: Queer Love is the spinoff of the hit reality show The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, which was exclusive to heterosexual couples. The official synopsis from Netflix reads as follows:

“The Ultimatum universe is expanding to showcase more stories of love, relationships, and the ups and the downs of commitment."

Unlike the first season, The Ultimatum: Queer Love follows lesbian and nonbinary couples on an eight-week journey. It will join a slew of other reality shows, such as Finding Prince Charming, The Bi Life, and For the Love of DILFs, that focus on LGBTQ+ cast members as television embraces more diversity. At the end of the experience, each person will choose to either get engaged to their original partner, pair up with a new partner, or leave single. It's the gamble of a lifetime for the partners who issued the ultimatum and the question is will it pay off? They are throwing themselves into the lion's den as they allow the person they want to marry to date someone else in hopes of gaining clarity.

Does The Ultimatum Work?

The Ultimatum format does have its downfalls in the fact that even though it's an accelerated experience of a relationship, you can't really know someone fully in just a few weeks. People may fall in "lust" or not have a chance to see this person at their worst. When you have a long-term partner, you experience highs and lows with them in real life, not on a television show. We have our doubts that the experience these couples have on the show is the same as an authentic relationship. And for that matter, the very foundation of the series, the idea of issuing an ultimatum in a relationship, is one that's frowned upon by psychologists. However, it's certainly entertaining and intriguing for the audience to watch as people debate whether or not their current partner is really the best person for them.

Where Can You Watch The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On?

To see the original reality show and get a taste of what the spinoff will be like, stream The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On on Netflix.

