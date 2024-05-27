The Big Picture Marriage ultimatums can make one feel trapped, as shown on Netflix's The Ultimatum.

The premise of Netflix’s series The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On is one that most couples would rather avoid at all costs. In fact, there are many psychiatrists who have looked into the idea of marriage ultimatums and have found that, more often than not, the person who receives the ultimatum can feel trapped by it. This is precisely why the reality series is so engaging, yet frustrating, to watch. Season 2 of The Ultimatum featured several couples that seemed destined to fail; however, there was one couple that left a big impression on viewers, even though they were only featured in the first two episodes.

Lisa Horne and Brian Okoye were a part of the season two cast, and strain in their relationship was visible from the jump. Brian was very clear early on that he had no desire to get married right away. When it was time for the couples to start recoupling, Brian developed a connection with Riah Nelson, and seeing them together left Lisa feeling infuriated. They had a massive fight, with Lisa swearing and cursing at a very confused Brian, who thought he was simply committing to the process.

The fight even got physical, with Lisa shoving Brian in the face as she continued to berate during the conflict. The seriousness of their fight led many to believe that the recoupling was going to be more intense than the prior season’s. Needless to say, everyone was surprised to learn in episode 3 that they left the process early together. As it turned out, Lisa discovered that she was pregnant, and they both left the series to prepare for their child. Lisa gave birth to their son, Mason, in May of 2023. Now, one year later, they’ve made another special announcement.

Lisa Horne and Brian Okoye are Ready To Get Married

Lisa and Brian have recently announced their engagement, which took place shortly after their son’s first birthday. Lisa said of the proposal, “Everything happens at the right time,” adding, “It was truly serendipitous for us to leave the show because of our pregnancy, welcome our son, and then get engaged when the time was right for us.”

Brian, who was hesitant about the idea of getting married while they filmed the show, seemed to be brimming with joy following her accepting his proposal. “This has been a long time coming,” Brian shared, adding, “Not only is Lisa my person.... It was the perfect timing for us, and that’s what makes it so special.” Brian planned the proposal to take place after their son’s birthday party and prepared a ruse for the unsuspecting Lisa.

According to the press release, “Brian popped the question on Sunday, May 19, after friends and family from all over the country traveled to Charlotte to attend their son’s birthday party.” It was really the perfect opportunity for Brian to propose, with their family and friends being present. They also shared that “later that evening, Lisa was told she would have a girls’ night out with her best friend. “After arriving and seeing everyone from the earlier birthday party holding red roses – with Brian standing in front of a backdrop that read ‘Will You Marry Me,’ - she knew this was the plan all along.” The couple looks very happy in the photos they shared from the proposal itself, and they plan on sharing their wedding date in the coming weeks. They seem very happy, a far cry from the time they were last seen on The Ultimatum. Hopefully, the joy will continue so that their family can live happily ever after.

