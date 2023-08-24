The Big Picture Couples on The Ultimatum face the decision to marry or move on, with one partner ready for marriage and the other hesitant for various reasons.

Each couple reveals red flags and communication issues that led them to the reality TV show, highlighting the importance of effective communication in relationships.

Differences in lifestyle, future goals, and emotional availability are key factors that contribute to the uncertainty and potential breakup of these couples.

Once again couples in long-term relationships appear on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On because they're at a crossroads: one person is ready to get engaged, and the other isn't for whatever reason. The original couples break up and date other cast members on the Netflix show. They then choose a "trial marriage" partner where they live together. The cast later does a trial marriage with their original partner a few weeks later. The season ends with everyone deciding if they'll get engaged, break up, or pursue a future with a different cast member.

Season 2 gave an introduction to the new five couples with the August 23 premiere. They split after a night together, then date new people in the first episode. The cast does a lot of talking that reveals the red flags in their relationship that led them to the reality TV show.

Kat and Alex

Kathryn Shelton gave Alex Chapman the ultimatum after two years. Alex said they've been too busy traveling for him to propose. Their final night conversation was edited choppily. Do the editors want to hide the true energy of this exchange? Kat asked him why he wasn't ready, and he claimed they struggled to express themselves. Kat agreed that it's hard. Communication is important for them to work on for their relationship. But honestly, this couple started off pretty solid. Alex said he hasn't proposed because of their schedule, which doesn't sound like he's against it at all. However, he could've turned one of those trips into an engagement.

Riah and Trey

Treyvon "Trey" Brunson gave Jeriah "Riah" Nyree an ultimatum after two years of dating. Trey said they live together, and he's ready financially. He revealed for their first Valentine's Day he arranged candles in his place. He gifted her a teddy bear and lingerie. Trey felt like it was a grand gesture. But Riah was not impressed, telling him: "It's not quite like the TikTok videos."

So Trey attempted to do something Riah saw on social media but didn't reach her expectations. Maybe it wasn't "TikTok" worthy. But if your partner holds social media higher than your feelings after truly putting in the effort, then you should save yourself from getting hurt and cut your losses. After all, some people create social media content with more resources than the average person because it's a profession. No one should compare themselves to others online because of this.

Another fundamental difference popped up on their last night together. Riah said she didn't know what she wanted and is still getting her life together. Trey said he wanted her to be the mother of his kids. Riah asked if he would be alright not having kids with her, and she started crying. Trey hesitated to answer. She mentioned he had talked about "legacy" while she questioned if she wanted to be a mother. This difference is a big one and a sign they don't have the same desires for their future.

Roxanne and Antonio

Antonio Mattei gave Roxanne Kaiser the ultimatum after four years of dating. Their biggest red flag is their different lifestyles. "I love Antonio, but I had a lot of high expectations," Roxanne told the camera. "I want someone who works really hard, and is ambitious, and that's just not Antionio." There's nothing wrong with being ambitious because you love your career or want to afford a certain lifestyle. There is also nothing wrong with not being interested in a capitalistic grind. However, it's hard for partners to be successful and be incompatible.

Roxanne told Antonio she doesn't believe in marriage on their final night together. She revealed they fought about him not planning dates. It sounds like Antonio is ready to take it easy in this relationship in more ways than one. If that's so, he doesn't have much initiative to change things because he's content. Roxanne needs more financially and romantically.

Lisa and Brian

Jelisa "Lisa" Horne gave Brian Okoye an ultimatum after dating for two years. She said they love each other and their families love each other, so why wait? Brian awkwardly slipped up and called Lisa "careless" in their intro. He said he meant selfless, but it's something to keep in mind while watching future episodes.

Brian said finances were a "part" of the reason he wanted to wait to get married during their last night together. However, we don't see him volunteering the other part. Their communication in this conversation seemed off with Brian either purposely or genuinely not understanding Lisa's points. Brian might be keeping his cards close to his chest. That leaves her spinning and questioning herself and that's a major red flag.

There is a lot of anxiety in this relationship. As if this wasn't enough, their night ended with Lisa crying in bed saying she wanted to go home. The morning after Brian told her to "work on your reactions to things" when she sees him with someone else. It sounds like there has been jealousy in their relationship. Lisa defended herself saying she gets "upset" at an "appropriate level," which calls into question how Brian acted with other women in the past.

The episode ends with Lisa interrupting Brian and Riah's conversation. They have an argument, and it reaches an unacceptable level. Lisa pushes Brian's face in front of the whole group and walks away. If you're at the point where you physically dismiss your partner in public, then it's time to call it quits. There is a loss of respect and trust here.

Ryann and James

Ryann Taylor McCracken gave her high school sweetheart an ultimatum after dating for seven years. She's done with school and sees marriage as the next step. The strange thing is James Morris said he "finds it hard to believe in a one true love." Ryann shook her head and smiled at this statement. It's fine to not believe this concept, but it's odd to stick with someone since high school and not believe that. Did the couple break up and get back together for James to explore his options? Have they stayed together, but he's wondering what else is out there? Ryann said he should know after seven years if he wants to marry her.

James weirdly told hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, that he has financial concerns. Sometimes people really do want to be in a specific place financially before marriage. But it can also be an excuse to cover up a much deeper issue. After all, most people won't ask further questions about financial concerns because it logically makes sense. However, if you bring up a concern like questioning if your person of seven years is your forever opens another can of worms.

Ryann said she didn't date anyone else the morning after their last night together. James didn't say the same, so it's possible he has explored other options. He revealed in a conversation with Riah that Ryann isn't emotionally available. He doesn't feel like he can talk to her about some things. That is something you'd want in a spouse and is probably the real reason James is dragging his feet. It's possible Ryann and James could get help and work on this issue. But if James doesn't feel emotionally safe to share, then that could be it for their relationship.

The first episode gives an interesting picture of each couple who has years of history. Kat and Alex seem to have the least amount of baggage going into the process. Lisa and Brian have the most. The experiment has all kinds of outcomes. It's possible some couples will learn lessons and get better throughout the season. But typically if they already have a rocky foundation, then they could split for good.