Just days after the end of Pride month, one of the first all-queer reality shows has announced that it’s wrapped filming on its second season. Variety revealed that Netflix’s The Ultimatum was now in post-production on what will prove to be a groundbreaking followup to the much talked about debut season. The first installment of the will-they-won’t-they show followed six couples on the verge of a relationship-altering decision: will they get married or will they call it splitskies and move on.

Hosted by real-life celebrity couple, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, the show takes audiences on an eight-week discovery journey with the couples. Throughout the social experiment, the contestants get to know one another, often talking about their relationship issues and hangups. A few weeks in, the couples are split up and must pick who out of the group they want to further connect and move in with for three weeks. By the end, some couples will split, others will get engaged, and some will be married.

While last season, The Ultimatum only featured heterosexual pairings, this year they’re bringing on a cast made up entirely of queer contestants, most of whom identify as female. This is a really exciting step for the future of reality shows and the queer community as a whole. For the most part, dating shows like to follow the formula of a female and male relationship. While the community has had representation in previous years with inclusivity happening on series like MTV’s Are You The One? and Ex On the Beach and even (throwback!) the ever problematic A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila (a classic if you ask me), the numbers of queer vs. straight based reality dating shows are stacked in the latter’s favor. And while networks and streamers like MTV and Netflix are getting it right and progressing, shows like The Bachelor feel like they’ll forever be lost in a heterosexual norm.

Image via Netflix

The hope of pressing forward and bringing more LGBTQ+ love and heartbreak stories to the forefront is something that the executive producer and CEO of Kinetic Content, Chris Coelen is all about. Coelen works as an executive producer for not only The Ultimatum, but also Love is Blind and Married at First Sight, and spoke to his excitement behind getting the second queer-only season out there. Of the new installment, he said:

“To me, the opportunity to tell lots of stories from lots of different people is really exciting and it’s less so about the particular format that we tell those stories in and more about the fact that we’re telling those stories.”

We know that inclusivity matters, and it’s amazing that the folks behind The Ultimatum recognize that as well. As of right now, no release date has been set for the show’s upcoming Season 2, but stay tuned to Collider for more information as it becomes available.