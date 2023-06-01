The Ultimatum: Queer Love released episodes 5 through 8 on Netflix on May 31, and it is getting more chaotic. The final week of the trial marriages are ending, and it is time for the original couples to spend their time together. Whether any of the original couples of the reality dating series will walk away arm in arm has yet to be determined, but there are some clear clues.

Let's take a look at some key moments from this batch of episodes:

Aussie and Mildred clash over a communication issue and Aussie walks out on her.

and clash over a communication issue and Aussie walks out on her. Sam and Tiff reveal that they haven't been intimate at all, not even kissing or holding hands, and their chemistry is lacking.

and reveal that they haven't been intimate at all, not even kissing or holding hands, and their chemistry is lacking. Xander says she thinks she's in love with Yoly . However, when Mal asks Xander about choosing Yoly, Xander says she's choosing herself. Yoly shares the same sentiment as Xander.

says she thinks she's in love with . However, when Mal asks Xander about choosing Yoly, Xander says she's choosing herself. Yoly shares the same sentiment as Xander. Lexi repeatedly mentions how Mal will always be in her life forever and is one of her soulmates, but she reconnects intimately with Rae . After another fight about Rae's actions with Vanessa, Lexi mentions that she is disgusted with Rae and their relationship.

repeatedly mentions how will always be in her life forever and is one of her soulmates, but she reconnects intimately with . After another fight about Rae's actions with Vanessa, Lexi mentions that she is disgusted with Rae and their relationship. Mal called Vanessa out for stirring the pot and called her a "fruit fly."

Yoly tells Mal that she hasn't shown up for her in all of their time together and that their lack of intimacy is a huge issue.

Vanessa shows her claws any chance she can by trying to keep Xander around as she feels she's losing her, even going as far as to say she's ready for marriage now.

Which Couples on 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Will Stay Together?

Aussie and Sam came onto the show because Sam wanted a commitment from Aussie. Initially, Aussie was very quick to change her mind and say she would be willing to get married after spending a little time with Mildred. Mildred and Aussie had a poor trial marriage and didn't click after spending time together. Aussie makes some breakthroughs with gender identity but is still lacking in their ability to communicate or have tough conversations. It's likely that Aussie will fall back into their relationship with Sam and accept her ultimatum, but Sam might not want the same anymore.

Vanessa and Xander were at the core of a big love pentagon, but Xander and Vanessa could end up together. Vanessa repeatedly shows over and over again that she isn't ready for any type of commitment, yet she doesn't want Xander to be with anyone else, either. From this experience, it seems like Xander has learned that they have to choose themselves and be a priority in their own life, and that doesn't include being with Vanessa. Xander may choose Yoly in the end.

Lexi and Rae likely have a good connection outside the show, but that connection doesn't seem to be the forever type of bond. At the beginning of their trial marriage, there is a lot of arguing and fighting about Rae's decision to be intimate with Vanessa and what connection she has with her. The two of them seem to fall back into the comfort of each other rather than actively wanting to be together. Rae will probably choose Lexi, but Lexi will choose Mal.

Yoly and Mal love each other but don't seem to be what each other needs from a long-term relationship. Mal is in love with Yoly and wants to marry her, but is scared to fail in that relationship. After the first trial marriage, it seems Yoly is more bonded to Xander than to Mal. No matter what Mal says about her commitment to Yoly, Yoly seems hesitant. Mal seemingly desires a marriage with Yoly, but Yoly seems more interested in Xander, with all signs pointing to Mal choosing Yoly.

Tiff and Mildred have been very tumultuous from the start, breaking up and getting back together again more times than anyone should. Tiff's trial marriage was rocky at the start but then got deeper, and Mildred's trial marriage was lackluster. From their experiences, the two of them have learned a lot about themselves, which will more than likely ultimately lead to them trying to work things out with each other.

Episodes 9 and 10 will be released on June 7th and cap out this season. Stay tuned to see who stays together and who finds a new love connection.