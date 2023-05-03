To say that queer-centered reality shows are an underserved genre would be a major understatement. For those of us old enough to remember the hot mess that was A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila or the even older Boy Meets Boy, witnessing the rebirth of queer-led dating shows has been an absolute joy. Today, we’re welcoming the next series to put queer love on display with the arrival of the trailer for Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Taking a note from titles like MTV’s Are You the One? and Ex on the Beach, Netflix is dropping a lineup of contestants in paradise where they’ll decide if they’re ready to move to the next step or move on for good.

Hosted by JoAnna García Swisher (Freaks and Geeks, Reba, Are You Afraid of the Dark?) the beginning of the trailer introduces us to a handful of couples who have reached a breaking point in their relationships, with one partner wanting something more than the other has yet been willing or able to give. Like other seasons, the lovers will be split up and made to go on dates with fresh faces before picking who they’ll pair up with for a week-long “trial marriage” where they’ll live together under the same roof, better getting to know one another.

After creating this new bond, the second half of the experiment will see them giving the same week-long trial a go with the person they arrived with. At the end of it all, everyone will need to decide for themselves whether to continue down the path with their original partner, go forward with someone new, or lean into the single life. The trailer also teased different hurdles the couples will face like breaking down gender roles. Hot on the heels of another successful season of Love Is Blind, Netflix is eyeing up The Ultimatum: Queer Love to be their next drama-heavy fan favorite hit.

What Other Reality Shows Does Netflix Have Coming Out?

Along with The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Netflix subscribers have a lot to look forward to when it comes to the streamer’s future in the reality genre. Fans of the hosting stylings of Nick Lachey will be happy to know that Perfect Match will soon be returning for a second season with Jewish Matchmaking hitting the streamer today. And then there’s the fifth season of Love Is Blind which is expected to get underway in the very near future.

Check out the trailer for The Ultimatum: Queer Love below and catch the first four episodes when they drop on May 24.