Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming reality television series, The Ultimatum: Queer Love, showing a diverse group of couples—ranging from women to non-binary people—who are "at a crossroads in their relationship." The upcoming show is a spinoff to the streaming platform's The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, a dating experiment show that highlights the unique challenges and different facets of love in general. Choosing this time to emphasize the dynamics of queer relationships, the reality show will feature a diverse cast of LGBTQ+ couples who will be given the same ultimatum.

From the creators of Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum: Queer Love will feature five new queer couples who must come up with an ultimate decision: either propose to their partner or call it quits and move on. The forthcoming show, which will be hosted by Joanna Garcia Swisher (Sweet Magnolias), is shaping up to be another successful reality show on Netflix, following the accomplishments of the first one. While Marry or Move On may have its fair share of best and worst parts, it is undoubtedly one of the streamer's wildest reality series to date. With LGBT couples at the center of the second season, Queer Love can expand on other themes of relationships at large – particularly within the community – and in a society that still has a long way to go in terms of inclusivity, acceptance, and equality.

Much like its successor, the trailer for Queer Love also showcases drama-stirring scenes, which makes for a good reality TV show, so fans can expect the next one to stir the emotional pot, all while highlighting different stories of love and relationships. All the contestants share, of course, different characteristics and have different dilemmas; one is ready for marriage, while the other has doubts. The couple will be given eight weeks to ultimately find their point of decision—or what the show likes to call "the ultimatum."

The Greatest Ultimatum Is Off-Screen

While TV and films have for a long time embraced the complexities and beauty of LGBT stories – including them in shows and features that best represent them, society, in general, has yet to reach its ultimatum. So with reality shows like Queer Eye, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Real Friends of WeHo, and The Ultimatum: Queer Love – though the community is still being targeted with blatant hate and ignorance – we can say it is still a great step toward representation and inclusivity, especially among young queer folks who can finally see on TV someone that identifies the same way as them.

The new series promises a lot of drama, and we can find out more once it airs on Netflix on May 24. You can watch the trailer below.