The Big Picture The second season of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is full of drama and surprises, as one couple leaves the show after a shocking episode.

Lisa and Brian's relationship is put to the test when Lisa becomes jealous of Brian's connection with another cast member, leading to an explosive argument.

Despite the argument and the revelation that Lisa is pregnant, Lisa and Brian are still together and focused on building a family.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On recently returned for another chaotic couple-swapping season, encouraging a new set of couples at the brink of their relationship to decide whether to call it quits or end up marrying each other. The twist is that they can also embark on a journey to find potential matches among the cast members. Like the first season — and its spin-off, The Ultimatum: Queer Love — Season 2 is packed with drama and revelation. This time, though, a couple left the dating experiment show after a shocking episode. Shortly after Lisa found out she's pregnant, she chose to exit the show with Brian, leaving all cast members shocked. Now that everything has been revealed, where does their relationship stand at the moment?

Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, Netflix's Tudum initially introduced the couples joining the reality show to test their love for each other. Highlighting Lisa and Brian's relationship, Tudum described that the former's "jealousy issues" have kept the latter from popping the million-dollar question. Lisa, on the other hand, is ready to start a new life without him if he still can't make the ultimate choice. Now that The Ultimatum Season 2 has arrived on the streaming platform, the couple's introduction seems to be accurate after all. During the recoupling, Lisa just couldn't stand seeing Brian's connection with Riah, whose original partner was Trey. Unsurprisingly, the incident caused an explosive argument.

What Happened After the Relationship-Ending Argument?

After the couple's fight, hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey revealed that Lisa discovered she's pregnant with Brian's child and that they chose to leave the show, ultimately deciding not to delve into dating any of the cast members. Of course, after the dramatic exit, viewers might be wondering about Lisa and Brian's current relationship status.

The answer? They are still together at the moment. In an interview with Tudum, Brian opened up about the choice he made with his partner: "Either I could be like, ‘I’m not ready for this,’ or I can man up and say, ‘I’m with you 100%. We decided that we were going to focus on building a family and bringing a child into the world.” On the other hand, Lisa explained her reaction upon seeing Brian with Riah. “There were things that I was still trying to heal from, so being in that situation triggered me,” she says. “As a woman, when you’re put through certain things in a relationship, especially when you haven’t had adequate time to heal, you’re on edge.”

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.