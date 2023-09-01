The Big Picture Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On saw four couples switch partners, but it ended badly for two couples.

Kat and Antonio chose each other for the trial marriage because they were comfortable, but they had their differences.

Kat and Alex stood up for themselves against Roxanne's accusations, showing they have a strong relationship, while Roxanne and Antonio don't seem closer to marriage.

It's common for some couples to switch partners on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. Season 2 had four couples do this and it ended badly for two. Kathryn "Kat" Shelton gave Alex Chapman an ultimatum after dating two years. Antonio Mattei did the same to Roxanne Kaiser after four years.

Kat and Antonio paired up for the trial marriage because they felt comfortable with each other on the Netflix show. Kat thought he'd push her to talk about things she normally wouldn't. "I can't wait for you to feel less intimidated," Roxanne told Antonio at the choice ceremony. "I think you're like the literal perfect person for that. Someone I guess, sweeter and maybe less direct that you can practice those things that you feel like you're lacking." It was clear Kat and Roxanne were different in some ways. The reunion showed them talking out their issues and Kat stood up for herself after admitting to having some people-pleasing tendencies.

RELATED: 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' Season 2: The Biggest Couple Red Flags

Roxanne painted Kat as a pushover on The Ultimatum

Image via Netflix

Alex told Kat he wasn't ready for the next step because they had trouble expressing themselves on their last night as a couple. We were left to figure out what that meant. Kat was noticeably quiet and listened to the more anxious Antonio during their trial marriage. Antonio was worried that Alex was interested in Roxanne for multiple reasons. One is probably that Roxanne was open to hooking up with someone else in the experiment.

"I was open to sleeping together," Roxanne told the ladies including Kat. "I was open to hooking up. I was open to holding hands." She claimed Alex was totally open too. This obviously made Kat uncomfortable. They had an awkward private conversation after that. "I don't see him being one to really embrace and appreciate the beauty of a woman because his head is so in the clouds," Roxanne claimed. However, Kat said he did tell her she's beautiful at times. "It has broken my heart, almost, to feel like you are with someone like Alex," Roxanne said.

Kat nodded during this conversation, but it's important to note she never talked negatively about Alex on her own. Roxanne kept giving her leading questions based on how she felt about Alex. She wanted him to hold open doors for her and acted as if that was important to Kat. It's also interesting that Kat didn't compare herself to Roxanne in the experiment. But Roxanne was quick to do so multiple times calling Kat "sweet."

That could've been code for something else based on where Roxanne takes the comparisons later. Roxanne told Alex that she thinks he walks all over Kat. The assumption that Alex walks over her is something we only hear from Roxanne, and she said it after Alex accused her of not respecting Antonio. He based this on her many jokes at his expense and how she talked about him behind his back, which she didn't deny.

Roxanne has a habit of comparing herself to other women. She does this while talking to Antonio in "Change of Heart." She claimed she was older (she is one year older) and more established. "So if you wanna play in a different league with 20-year-olds, then go do that," she told him. "They'll expect less." It's weird that Roxanne's repeating coping mechanism is to act like she has higher standards than other women around her, and yet she's the only one continually complaining about her boyfriend not being enough.

Kat stands up to Roxanne in The Ultimatum reunion

Image via Netflix

The couples reunited to talk about their experience. Kat and Alex showed their save-the-dates for their wedding. Alex said he had baby fever because his brother had one. "Alex is more, I think now more ready to settle down than I am," Kat told Nick and Vanessa Lachey. She said Alex is ready to buy a house.

"To me, that's wild 'cause on our dates, he was talking about babies like crazy, you know?" Roxanne told Kat. "We'd joke about having like 12 kids." Once again Roxanne seemingly overestimates her interactions with Alex as if they were unique. Kat didn't let her have this. "No, we had talked about all of that before," she said. "But it's a difference of talking about it and being like, 'This is happening. And I'm ready for this right now,' versus a joke of, 'Let's have 12 kids." We then got a shot of Roxanne looking down, seemingly annoyed.

Alex and Kat then took another shot at Roxanne. "I didn't know when I gave my strong opinion that you were like, 'Oh, he wants my girl,'" Alex told Antonio. "That was not my intent." He laughed and Kat smiled widely. Roxanne claimed she didn't believe it. The reunion showed a new clip of the women talking. Roxanne asked Kat if she was ever sad about Alex questioning her. "I'm kinda feeling like this isn't from a good intent, so I don't want to talk about it," she replied.

Roxanne at the reunion claimed Alex was unsure throughout the season."I'm sorry, Roxanne, but you don't know me," Kat said. "But you were coming into girls' night with a bias towards Alex and just bias towards our situation." She claimed Roxanne didn't have good intentions. Kat mentioned Roxanne claiming Alex walked all over her. "First of all, Alex has never made me feel weak and he's never walked over me, and he never will," Kat claimed. "He doesn't now. I'm sorry that maybe you felt like that in your trial marriage."

Roxanne claimed Kat agreed with her about Alex on girls' night. "I apologize for being an agreeable listener," Kat said. "That is something that I'm working on. I'm not going to say 'yeah' anymore. I'm just gonna listen." Roxanne called herself "direct" multiple times this season and Kat shares that directness. She spoke up to Roxanne on girls' night when she thought there were bad intentions. Kat told Antonio not to call Alex a "sh-tbag" when he yelled it over the phone. Roxanne might want to focus on their differences, but in some ways they're similar. Kat knows how to stand up for herself, and isn't focused on using her "directness" to go on the offense with other people.

It's obvious Roxanne didn't like that Alex and Kat didn't apologize to her after their confrontations. But Kat would be a pushover to do so without meaning it. We watched Roxanne apologize to Alex expecting for him to return one. She got upset that he didn't take the bait. So Alex and Kat seem like a headstrong couple who stayed confident in what they had throughout the experiment. They have a wedding date while Roxanne and Antonio don't seem any closer to getting married.