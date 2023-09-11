The Big Picture Roxanne Kaiser made a name for herself on season 2 of Netflix's The Ultimatum, showcasing her focused and ambitious personality.

Roxanne is the CEO of her own company called PastedNip, an online retail company that sells premium bra alternatives.

She also works as a Consultant for Business Transformation Services for Capgemini and potentially earns additional income as a social media influencer. Her net worth is estimated to be around $2 million.

Roxanne Kaiser was a standout cast member on season 2 of Netflix's hit reality TV show The Ultimatum. Some viewers loved her entrepreneurial spirit and independent ways, while others saw her as a villain due to her treatment of her castmates, including her boyfriend (now-fiancé), Antonio Mattei. No matter what fans think of Roxanne, one thing about the reality star is undeniable: she is extremely focused on her business, making money, and being a boss. But what exactly is the Georgia native's business, and what does she do for work? Here's everything that is known about Roxanne's company, PastedNip, her other jobs, and her net worth.

Roxanne stepped into the public eye by joining season 2 of The Ultimatum, a Netflix reality show hosted by Nick and Vanesa Lachey that allows couples to exchange partners for a "trial marriage" before deciding whether they want to get married. The catch? One person from each original couple issues an ultimatum to the other: at the end of the experiment, they either get engaged or break up...or leave with the person they coupled with for the trial marriage. With her sharp tongue and bold confidence, Roxanne made waves with fans and contestants. One of her defining characteristics - or perhaps her one defining characteristic - was her focus on her business. In fact, she arguably talked about work, "the hustle," and "the grind" more than she discussed her love life or her boyfriend, Antonio. Which, in theory, is fine - but a bit unusual on a show centered around love and marriage.

Roxanne mentioned that she is the CEO of a company she started multiple times. But oddly, viewers didn't find out the nature of her business until the reunion, and even then it was only briefly noted. Perhaps this was a conscious decision on Netflix's part not to promote The Ultimatum star's company, to avoid an influx of future contestants seeking to advance their careers. The name of Roxanne's business is PastedNip, an online retail company offering premium bra alternatives (a.k.a. nipple pasties). According to the PastedNip website, the company's goal is to "help women feel sexy going braless in anything they wear" and "create a brand that screams women's empowerment and confidence."

The Atlanta native said she got the idea for her business years ago when she accidentally ordered a case-pack of 100 pasties from the wholesale marketplace Alibaba. Not knowing what to do with so many nipple covers, she decided to sell the extras. "In that moment of thinking back to when I sold pasties, I literally knew immediately that was what I was going to do. I knew I could make a customized, much higher-quality pasty that had intellectual property rights that tied into a brand that stood for women empowerment and women confidence," Roxanne told CanvasRebel Magazine in July 2023. "That night, I went to bed and the name 'PastedNip' literally came to mind out of nowhere - because what better name than PastedNip? Pasties are used to cover nipples. When you use our pasties, you are pasting your nips. PastedNip." She partnered with her friend and former co-worker, Audrey Shlapak, to create the brand.

How Does Roxanne Kaiser Make Money, and What Is 'The Ultimatum' Star's Net Worth?

Running her own business isn't Roxanne's only job. According to her LinkedIn, she is also a Consultant for Business Transformation Services for Capgemini, an information technology company. Her LinkedIn says she has been working for Capgemini for over eight years and is still employed there today. There is no mention of PastedNip, which is strange considering how proud Roxanne is of her company and that she co-founded it several years ago. She either still works for Capgemini while managing her own business, or she runs PastedNip full-time and her LinkedIn portfolio needs an update. However, her frequent comments on The Ultimatum season 2 about working long hours and needing a life partner who matches her work ethic and ambition would make even more sense if the reality star is working multiple jobs.

PastedNip is a dropshipping company, meaning Roxanne and her business partner do not actually fulfill orders themselves. Essentially, a dropshipping retailer lists products on their website without keeping inventory. When a business like PastedNip receives an order, it then purchases the product from a third-party supplier that ships directly to the customer. Roxanne is an intermediary between the supplier and the buyer, which makes joining a reality show a business-savvy move: getting her name and her company in front of Netflix audiences likely leads to a significant surge of orders.

It's possible that Roxanne needs to keep her day job while her company gets off the ground. In her CanvasRebel Magazine interview, she hinted that PastedNip is not yet turning a profit. "Currently, our biggest challenge to profitability is being in growth mode and scaling," Roxanne said. "...from the outside it looks like PastedNip is EXPLODING (& we are!) which is amazing BUT, that does not mean after 2.5 years we are profitable."

Roxanne may also make money as a social media influencer. Although the exact amount and method of calculating payment vary by brand, sponsors pay social media influencers a pretty penny for advertising their goods on Instagram. The reality star has 71.2k Instagram followers, a number that is rapidly increasing as more Netflix viewers watch The Ultimatum season 2. According to Entrepreneur, this makes Roxanne a micro-influencer (between 10,000 and 100,000 followers), and she may earn as much as $7,120 per post. PastedNip's Instagram page has 38.3k followers, offering more opportunities for sponsorships and collaborations with other brands.

With her own company, possibly another full-time job, and potential earnings as an influencer, what is Roxanne from The Ultimatum's net worth? SCP Magazine estimates her total net worth to be around $2 million, but the reality star herself has not commented on her finances. It's also worth noting that her income will likely change drastically thanks to the increased exposure of her business and social media platforms from the Netflix show.

Roxanne's entrepreneurial spirit seems to have rubbed off on her fiancé. The Ultimatum season 2 viewers watched Roxanne complain about Antonio's lack of motivation and financial struggles. During the reunion, he revealed that he had purchased TintWorld, an automotive services and window tinting center in Tyrone, Georgia. Fans who rooted for the couple to stay together will be eagerly watching to see what's next for their businesses and personal lives. With Antonio's new venture, Roxanne's company, and other projects, it will be interesting to see how they juggle planning a wedding - that's a spinoff idea many Netflix fans would consider watching.