Caleb Lefterys and Mariah Zernik could very well be the standout success story of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 3 of the reality series. While their journey hasn’t been without obstacles, the couple has demonstrated significant growth, navigating challenges that many other duos on the show have struggled to overcome. Caleb’s introspective breakthroughs and Mariah’s clear communication have brought them closer, even after their trial marriages revealed potential vulnerabilities in their relationship.

Caleb and Mariah's Journey in The Ultimatum Season 3

Image via Netflix

After two years of dating, 24-year-old Mariah issued the ultimatum to 29-year-old Caleb. Mariah, emotionally mature beyond her years, has been clear about her desire for marriage and children. Caleb, on the other hand, worried that Mariah might regret rushing into a serious commitment too early. This difference in perspective became a recurring theme in their journey, but their willingness to confront it head-on also showcased their potential as a strong couple.

During their trial marriage week, Caleb formed a bond with Aria, whose independence and skepticism provided a contrast to Mariah’s unwavering faith in their relationship. Meanwhile, Mariah was left partnerless after her trial match, Micah, abruptly exited the show. This unique situation gave her time to reflect on her insecurities, though she admitted her focus remained on Caleb’s experience rather than her own personal growth.

Aria and Caleb’s trial marriage revealed key insights. While Caleb admitted to forming an emotional connection with Aria, he also realized the depth of his feelings for Mariah. Their trial period served as a mirror, highlighting Caleb’s internal struggles with self-doubt and his readiness for marriage.

Trial Marriage and It's After Effects on Caleb and Mariah

Image via Netflix

When Caleb and Mariah reunited, unresolved tensions from the trial marriage trial came up. Mariah questioned the emotional connection Caleb shared with Aria, while Caleb, at times, seemed to avoid addressing the issue altogether. By their final date, the couple is cuddling while fishing and admitting that they both need to work on their insecurities instead of bringing them into the relationship. Mariah’s vulnerability and Caleb’s reflection on his hesitation helped them rebuild trust, leading to moments of genuine connection. I think this is a healthy example of a relationship where both individuals openly discuss their insecurities and fears while being together and confronting them.

Their final scenes suggest that their relationship has grown stronger through the process. While Caleb began the season hesitant about marriage, his actions indicate that he’s considering taking the leap. Fans are hopeful that the pair’s ability to work through their insecurities and communication issues will result in an engagement by the end of the season.

Are Caleb and Mariah Still Together?

Image via Netflix

With Episodes 9 and 10 released on December 19th, my speculations have come true! Caleb finally proposed to Mariah and they are both now engaged. "For the last two years, I have had the honor of watching you grow and with each day that you've grown, so has my love for you," Caleb read as his vow to Mariah while proposing her.

With Mariah's hand shaking in both nervousness and happiness while Caleb gave her the ring, it became clear to me how these two were meant for each other and I am so happy to see Mariah finally get her answer from this experience. Both Caleb and Marian in tears expressed how much they love and how romantic this proposal was.

Caleb and Mariah still follow each other on Instagram, and a private account rumored to belong to Mariah featured a recent photo of the two together. On December 17th, she also posted a story with a meme that shared her bond with Caleb with a caption "Good morning" and a heart emoji. Both of them attended the reunion together and are planning to be married soon.

Caleb and Mariah have proven that The Ultimatum can foster meaningful growth and strengthen a relationship, even under its intense scrutiny. Their journey on the show has been a testament to the power of communication and emotional resilience, at least in my opinion compared to the other couples and the constant manipulation going on between them.

All The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 3 episodes are streaming on Netflix.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Get hitched or call it quits? Couples put their love to the test--while shacking up with other potential matches--in a provocative reality series. Genre Reality Number of Seasons 3 Debut Date April 6, 2022 Studio Netflix

