Netflix has expanded its reality TV content over the years, especially when it comes to dating shows. There are vacation-based couple-up series like Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match. These shows are often geared towards a younger dating demographic, involving outrageous contests and dramatic re-couplings specifically geared towards stirring up drama, all while the young and fit cast are clad in their swimwear. Then there are more serious dating shows that skew towards more mature demographics focused more specifically on matrimony, like Love Is Blind, and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

While Netflix's dating series have earned them a global viewership, rabid for the behind-the-scenes drama in these reality TV relationships, these series often face a challenge when it comes to their dating pool. To me, it seems like the streaming service has an easy enough time finding potential reality TV stars willing to bare-it-all in exchange for a vacation and a chance to find an attractive fling on series like Too Hot to Handle. But I also think they struggle to find contestants willing to follow through on the premise that once they find a partner on the series, they are ready to commit to marriage. Especially when it comes to the men on these shows.

It's clear to me that everyone who appears on reality TV is trying to put their best self forward, and perhaps hide certain negative aspects of their personalities or past behavior. But beyond that, Netflix has had a persistent problem with the men they cast in their more mature dating shows. I'm not the only one who has noticed a recent trend of male contestants who have hidden things that demonstrate they are clearly not ready to share their lives authentically on reality TV, let alone move forward with a partner on a series where the premise is that everyone on the cast is ready to commit to a marriage. So, now that Season 03 of The Ultimatum is streaming, I can't view the men in the cast without a suspicious side-eye. Even though Caleb Lefterys came across as sincere and sweet in his time on the series, I have too many suspicions to trust his green flags just yet.

Netflix Has a Hard Time Finding Men Who Are Marriage Material

There are so many examples of Love Is Blind and its many spin-offs casting problematic men. Season 07 alone had a man who kept the fact that he had fathered children with a friend hidden from his fiancée, a man who sent scandalous text messages to another woman while engaged on the series, and a man who lived in his parents' basement who couldn't figure out how to boil water for pasta. But these examples demonstrate the trend of Netflix casting immature men who are not ready for commitment on their dating series.

Even though the women who sign up for the series know there is a chance they will walk away single, no matter how reassuring their partner is during the process, it is always a disappointment to see lover-boys turn into heart-breakers with little or no hint about their apparent misgivings about commitment in the first place. This is why I'm having a hard time trusting Caleb in The Ultimatum. Everything seems like a romantic-fairy tale ending with him and Mariah. To me, it also seems convenient that the way their relationship unfolded proved that sometimes an ultimatum is what it takes to move a relationship forward, just what the show's premise intends to demonstrate.

Caleb Has Some Green Flags, But His Yellow Ones Give Me Pause

During his time on the series, Caleb was showing nothing but green flags to start. He made it clear that he was only interested in friendship with his trial-marriage partner Aria De Westbrooks. Even though the pair formed a strong bond, he tried to be respectful while setting boundaries in the relationship, and in how they should describe their friendship to their original partners. He was charming, sweet, and lighthearted whenever he appeared on the screen. So why can't I trust him?

Caleb claimed that during his trial marriage with Aria, he had done a lot of self-reflection, which had waylaid his fears about whether he was ready to be a true partner to Mariah. To be honest, after the way he refused to engage in conversations with Mariah about her fears in the relationship, I was shocked that Caleb proposed to her. And Aria called them out as "fake" at the reunion, so I'm not alone in my suspicions. Even though he seems charming and content with his choice, after the reunion I am still struggling to trust Caleb's "good guy" behavior.

I'm Not Sure If Caleb Fooled the Viewers on 'The Ultimatum'

Mariah and Caleb seem happy as they prepare for their destination wedding in 2026. Nothing Caleb said at the reunion appeared to be disingenuous, although his ability to hide that he and Mariah entertained more than a friendship on the series was somewhat alarming. Am I just bringing a Love Is Blind bias to The Ultimatum?

Caleb and Mariah may be the next loved-up couple produced by Netflix. I can admit that while there have always been some sketchy casting choices on the streaming service's dating series, they have also produced several happily married couples over the years. Hopefully, Mariah and Caleb are the next couple that proves Netflix can bring people happily together, even though their casting process remains a hot bed of problematic men.

The Ultimatum is streaming on Netflix.

