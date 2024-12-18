Dave Adams, one of the key cast members from Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 3, is breaking his silence about the surprising decision he and his girlfriend, Vanessa Hattaway, made to leave the show well before the finale. While the season introduced viewers to multiple couples all grappling with the question of marriage versus moving on, it was Dave and Vanessa’s abrupt departure, alongside fellow couple Micah Hardeman and Chanel Watkins, that left fans with unanswered questions — until now.

Speaking exclusively in a recent interview with PEOPLE, Dave went on to reveal that leaving early was never part of his or Vanessa’s initial plan. The decision to depart took shape after participants began their “trial marriages” with new partners. Vanessa moved in with Nick Tramontin, a fellow cast member who, according to Dave, quickly revealed aspects of himself that put Vanessa on edge. Dave noted that as Vanessa got to know Nick, she discovered troubling inconsistencies in his backstory and behavior, which Dave described as “a red flag on fire.”

Rather than simply chalking these differences up to stress or nerves, Dave said Vanessa felt manipulated by Nick’s attempts to form a connection under potentially false pretenses. Coupled with intense filming schedules that stretched into the early morning hours, these unsettling factors led them to weigh their mental and emotional well-being against the value of continuing the show. Dave went on to dish out on rest of the reasons for leaving the show midway in the following words:

“We both went in with the idea of working on whatever we have going on that's not doing the right things for our relationship ... and how can we become better partners for each other when we come out of this? Neither one of us went into it as we're going to go explore other relationships.”

Dave Adams Explains Why He and Vanessa Left

Close

In the same interview, Dave went on to acknowledge the fact that leaving at that stage impacted other participants — Nick and Mariah were left without trial partners. And therefore, they knew it would affect the trajectory of the season completely. At the same time, he stressed that sometimes personal well-being must come first.

Looking back, Dave’s biggest takeaway from the entire journey is recognizing the importance of seeing the good in others and not allowing negative experiences to overshadow meaningful growth.

The two of them did show up again on the reunion episode, and they were stronger than ever. Vanessa even went as far enough to express that she didn’t give Nick a heads-up because she didn’t “owe” it to him. Nick, however, has previously stated to PEOPLE and revealed that he was completely “blindsided” by her approach. All three seasons of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On are available to stream on Netflix.

Your changes have been saved The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Get hitched or call it quits? Couples put their love to the test--while shacking up with other potential matches--in a provocative reality series. Genre Reality Number of Seasons 3 Debut Date April 6, 2022 Studio Netflix

Watch on Netflix