Reality TV thrives on manufactured drama, but The Ultimatum's Season 3 twist — two couples walking out together — exposes the cracks in Netflix’s approach to relationship-based shows. Dave Adams, Vanessa Hattaway, Micah Hardeman, and Chanel Watkins left mid-season with their exes, secretly packing and bypassing the surveillance cameras. Their abrupt exit disrupted the show’s flow and left their new partners, Mariah Zernik and Nick Tramontin, blindsided. This chaotic moment isn't just a twist, it's a sign of deeper issues in Netflix's reality show formula.

This isn't the first time Netflix has been criticized for its reality TV practices. Similar criticisms have been made of Love Is Blind and Squid Game: The Challenge, with participants describing grueling filming conditions, emotional manipulation, and questionable casting decisions. While their concepts promise authentic connections, the conditions of filming — constant surveillance, engineered drama, and lack of genuine compatibility — undermine their legitimacy. In The Ultimatum Season 3, the walkout raises questions about whether the show’s production team ensures that participants are emotionally prepared for the experiment. Are these individuals truly invested in the process, or are they cast primarily for their dramatic potential?

Vanessa and Dave Dropping Cryptic Hints To Explain Their Walkout

Vanessa and Dave, one of the couples that walked out, have been particularly vocal on social media, dropping cryptic hints while refusing to explain their departure. Dave received an ultimatum from Vanessa and they both seemed pretty confident to get into the experiment before fully committing. However, during Episode 4, "Ghosted," the production team reported how they met secretly and left in the middle of the night without informing anyone.

However, the couple say otherwise. Vanessa disputes this narrative. “I really want to clarify that I did tell Nick I was leaving. And I even have text receipts,” she explains. “He was fully aware, and he knew a major reason was his behavior. Also, we didn’t sneak off in the middle of the night. It was like 9 p.m." Vanessa informed Elite Daily.

In the same interview, she claimed that Nick was putting on an "act" to make himself look like a "victim." Her responses to fans' comments on Instagram paint a picture of frustration and disappointment. When pressed for an apology to her trial partner, Nick, Vanessa dismissed the notion entirely, claiming that viewers lack the full context. Dave, on the other hand, appears to have embraced the chaos. His Instagram posts, including memes comparing the season to a "dumpster inferno," suggest he’s not taking the fallout too seriously. However, Dave's interview with PEOPLE later revealed that leaving early was never part of his or Vanessa's plan. Dave noted that once Vanessa got to know Nick and discovered troubling inconsistencies in his backstory and behavior, he immediately saw it as “a red flag on fire," causing them to quit prematurely.

'The Ultimatum’s Production Team Contributed to the Chaos