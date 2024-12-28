The curtain has been pulled back as the truth between one The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On couple has been revealed. Appearing on The Vial Files podcasts, Nick Tramontin and Sandy Gallagher spilled the tea in regards to the nature of their relationship prior to filming Season 3 of the reality series. As two-thirds of the season's messy love triangle, Nick and Sandy recognized that what viewers saw was not entirely true. They had broken up before filming.

With The Bachelor star leading the conversation, Nick and Sandy blew open some of the season's most scandalous moments. Nick Viall was able to coerce the former couple to divulge the truth behind their relationship prior to this experiment.

Nick and Sandy Reveal the Actual Length of Their Relationship

Close

Moving into the show, Nick Tramontin admitted that he was an "absent boyfriend." Knowing that they were at two different points in their lives as residents of Los Angeles, Tramontin said, "We arrived at the same destination at different times." He continued to say, "I think I was pretty cut off from what she needed from me emotionally into the show." Viall asked how they ended up on the show, sharing that it was hard to watch the blame game of who brought who onto the show. Gallagher admitted she was open to doing it but initially said no. She dropped the bomb that, "Our relationship was not that serious going into a marriage proposal."

Gallagher continued to reveal that they had been off and on. They had not been dating for two and half years but had known each other for that long. "We had actually been dating for nine months before going on The Ultimatum. And within those nine months, we had broken up, maybe, five, six times," she said. Viall spoke for everyone as he retorted, "That is context we did not know."

Despite their love for one another, they continued to reveal the regrets they individually experienced throughout The Ultimatum. Tramontin had admitted he struggled with alcohol due to living underneath Sandy and J.R. Warren's apartment. His biggest regret was not looking out for himself. For Gallagher, Viall noted her "lack of empathy," which she keyed into being her major regret. Regardless of regret, the former couple continued to draw attention all season long to their doomed relationship.

Your changes have been saved The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Release Date April 6, 2022 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey Main Genre Reality Seasons 3 Creator(s) Chris Coelen Streaming Service(s) Netflix Franchise(s) The Ultimatum Expand

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is available to stream on Netflix.

Stream on Netflix