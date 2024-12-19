Break up or make up, The Ultimatum on Netflix presents couples who can not move forward in their relationship because of one glaring problem. For Nick Tramontin and Sandy Gallagher, the issue starts with their age. However, quickly, it is clear that the real problem is Nick's insecurity and Sandy's lack of compassion. Although Nick and Sandy started the reality series on good terms with hope for the future, they have become one of the messiest couples on the show.

This season of The Ultimatum seeks to help couples get engaged or move on from the relationship, even if moving on means being with someone else from the show. Not all couples are ready for the intensity of the ultimatum and leave. Because of someone leaving the show, Nick ends up paired with Mariah Zernik. On the other hand, Sandy paired up with J.R. Warren, a confident man who makes his experience on The Ultimatum as worth it as possible. There is a significant disconnect between Sandy's and Nick's experiences, contributing to the problems they face throughout the show.

Nick Is Out of Control

Image via Netflix



Nick Tramontin issued the ultimatum to Sandy, wanting to settle down. Sandy Gallagher did not want to get married immediately because she wanted her twenties to be for living large and partying. Nick, who is 38, is at a different place in his life than 28-year-old Gallagher, which is the main problem for the pair. The issues between Tramontin and Gallagher become front and center as the trial marriages begin. Nick Tramontin, paired with Mariah Zernik, is not having a good time watching as Sandy Gallagher, paired with J.R. Warren, enjoys her time separated from Nick. Nick immediately melts down. Tramontin goes to the apartment where J.R. and Sandy are staying in an attempt to talk to Gallagher. However, J.R. steps in front of Sandy and refuses to let Nick get a word in.

J.R. becomes Nick's overwhelming presence after this event, making him insecure. The apartment is not the only time that Nick tries to talk to Sandy. Nick runs into Sandy at Starbucks, but not by accident. After an intense boys' night out, Nick confronts J.R., although unable to look him in the eye for more than five seconds, asking if he and Sandy slept together. When J.R. skirts around the question, Nick spirals further. Even after stalking Sandy and J.R., the real icing on the cake to Nick's breakdown is his decision to get a tattoo. He is not in any state to decide on a tattoo and gets the wrong tattoo. Tattoos are so permanent that artists double and triple-check that the work is correct before moving forward, so the chance that Nick got the wrong tattoo is slim; however, that is what he claims as he looks at the finished production. Nick claimed he wanted a tattoo that said "love conquers all," but now has one that says "fortune favors the bold," on accident. The kicker and really concerning part of the tattoo is that J.R. has the exact words tattooed in a different font. Nick Tramontin is insecure about his relationship with his younger girlfriend, which causes him to spiral out of control.

Sandy Has Secrets of Her Own

Image via Netflix



Despite Nick's concerning behavior, Sandy is not blameless. Sandy is still young and wants to have fun, which is part of the issue in the relationship. The pair have communication and boundary issues; that is clear, but Sandy is sometimes pushing the limits. Nick's stalkerish behavior is concerning, but he keeps alleging that Sandy is feeding him information. If Nick is to be believed, Sandy tells him where the apartment is and tells him where she is, causing Nick to find her. Sandy also takes full advantage of the trial marriage to J.R. Throughout the last few episodes, it is unclear whether Sandy and J.R. slept together. However, the pair confirmed that they kissed a few times.

Sandy does not want to tell Nick about the kisses and avoids mentioning them. Mariah and Sandy discuss Nick's meltdown during the girls' night out. Mariah mentions that Nick puts his hurt emotions into his art, and Sandy shows contempt. Nick is a professional artist, and emotions always go into art, so this should not be new information to Sandy, yet she seems disgusted by it. Sandy's disdain and lack of compassion for Nick add to the problems in their relationship.

Nick and Sandy Should Move On

Close

After returning to Nick after the trial marriage to J.R., Sandy avoids physical contact with Nick. Sandy's experience with J.R. was positive, and seeing Nick insecure and groveling every chance he could push her away from him further. Sandy points out that Nick does not treat her well outside the show nor trusts the other. Although Nick is the one who presented the ultimatum, Sandy has gained more from this experiment than Nick. With disgust and concerning behavior, Nick and Sandy should not leave The Ultimatum engaged.

