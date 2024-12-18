Is it true love or a need to control? Scotty Lewis and Aria De’Westbrooks are one of the couples appearing on Netflix’s latest season of The Ultimatum, but they stand out as one of the most troubled. Although Scotty originally issued the ultimatum to Aria, it is Scotty who is also the biggest problem. Scotty has proven to be immature, lashing out when he feels uncomfortable, and controlling as he tries to gaslight his partners into doing what he wants. Scotty Lewis is a red flag as he attempts to control his relationship with Aria, as well as in his trial marriage to Zaina Sesay.

The Ultimatum Season 3 takes a group of couples who are unsure about getting engaged, splits them up, and repairs them with the other couples, so each partner can learn what they want in a potential partner. At the end of the season, each couple decides if they will stay together and get engaged, start a new relationship with their trial partner, or leave alone. After having a gentler and kinder experience with Caleb Lefterys, Aria must decide if she wants to accept Scotty's proposal (if he decides to ask her), or break up. Scotty’s controlling behavior, however, may be the deciding factor in their relationship.

Scotty Disregards Aria’s Feelings

Image via Netflix

In general, more women issue an ultimatum to their partner than men; however, Scotty is an exception. In the beginning, he makes it clear that he wants to marry Aria, and initially she feels similarly. In order to make a marriage work, though, Scotty expects Aria to relocate to his area, which would put her career at risk. Scotty wants Aria to sacrifice for him but is unwilling to do the same in return. Immediately, Scotty’s ultimatum shows how controlling he is, and he continues to be a red flag by pushing Aria’s boundaries.

Scotty also demands physical contact, but Aria's past trauma with her father makes affection incredibly uncomfortable. Scotty ignores her when Aria voices her discomfort, and he quickly shows physicality with his potential trial partner, Zaina. The first real blowup between Aria and Scotty is when she sees him holding hands with Zaina and breaks down. Emotional and struggling, Aria tries to explain herself to Scotty, but he does not care and gets irritated at her for overreacting. When Aria presents a hypothetical question about her holding hands with another guy in the experience, Scotty lashes out and immediately interrogates her. Scotty has a double standard for Aria, in which she cannot do anything he dislikes, but he can do whatever he chooses despite her feelings.

Scotty’s Trial Marriage With Zaina Was Explosive

Image via Netflix

After the hand-holding incident, Scotty unsurprisingly matches with Zaina for the trial marriage. Initially, everything goes well, and they appear to be on the same page. However, that doesn't last long, and Scotty grows increasingly scary. The new couple has minor disagreements over food and dates, but Scotty blows everything out of proportion. He gets upset at Zaina for eating without him and not enjoying the same kinds of extreme dates (like a hot air balloon and cryotherapy), and he generally belittles her reactions. Scotty immediately lashes out at Zaina if things do not go his way, and even accuses Zaina of spreading rumors.

Unlike Aria, however, Zaina does not accept or get emotional about Scotty’s misplaced rage, instead she calls him out on his poor behavior. Scotty's accusations stemmed from his argument with J.R. Warren (Zaina's original partner) earlier that evening, making it clear that Scotty is insecure. He quickly becomes defensive and tries to shift the blame when Zaina points out that Scotty seems intimidated by her ex. On their last night together, Scotty mocks Zaina's age (among other things), so she walks out on him after getting into a heated argument. Before she leaves, Zaina says, “You think you’re so mature, but you’re actually a child,” and calls him a gaslighter. Although the pair started on the right foot, Scotty and Zaina’s trial marriage ends poorly due to Scotty’s insecurities and control issues.

Scotty Cannot Accept When He Is Not in Control

Close

As evidenced by his early actions with Aria and his failed trial relationship with Zaina, Scotty lashes out when he is not in control. At guys' night, for example, Scotty gets into verbal friction with both Caleb and J.R. Scotty does not want Aria to be happy with Caleb and questions their connection, but he also does not want Zaina to be with J.R., who Scotty believes is on the series for a hall pass. Despite feeling not good enough for Scotty, Aria has a very successful trial relationship with Caleb, in which they laugh, joke, and even work on her physical contact issues by purposely holding hands. Aria is comfortable with Caleb because he doesn't constantly belittle or scare her. Scotty, on the other hand, nitpicks and breaks her down, then complains about her not wanting to give him affection. The trial marriage with Caleb gives Aria a sense of what she wants in a partner, and Scotty immediately tries to destroy that. Scotty makes Aria feel like she is a burden for having feelings, and he cannot stand the fact that he might not control every situation.

The Ultimatum brings out the worst in couples, and Scotty Lewis has shown himself to be controlling and immature. Scotty continuously displays toxic behavior and accuses others of all wrongdoing, while not handling his own criticism well. Even Scotty’s ultimatum harms Aria’s career and diminishes her independence. Ultimately, Scotty has proven to be the biggest red flag on Season 3 of The Ultimatum, and hopefully Aria finds the strength to leave him on decision day.

Episodes of The Ultimatum are available to stream on Netflix.