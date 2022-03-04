After hosting a dating competition that brought couples together based on what’s inside – as opposed to judging someone by their looks – Love Is Blind couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey are doing the exact opposite of that. In the upcoming reality series The Ultimatum, couples who have been together for a long time but haven’t popped the question get matched with other people in order to see if they just wanted out of their former relationships, or if they should just get married already.

The trailer for The Ultimatum reveals that, much like Love Is Blind, the series will be a social experiment. On this one, however, different couples interact for a week and, by the end of it, they select one person to move in with for three weeks. During this time, they’ll get to be in a different relationship and figure out if their former partner is really the one or not. If they are, it’s marriage time. If not, it’s time to break up and move on.

If you thought this means drama, you’re right: watching your significant other walk away to date and live with a different person isn't easy at all, especially with other people getting real about how they feel about your relationship and saying stuff like “you can do better than him/her”. So, by the end of the experiment there might not be something blue, but maybe someone will walk out with a black eye.

For The Ultimatum, Netflix will utilize the same formula it has used with other reality shows, with batches of episodes being released weekly. On April 6, the first eight episodes will be released and we’ll get to meet the couples and see how their new relationships play out. A week later, the streamer releases the final episode, in which audiences discover who decided to tie the knot and who walked away.

Along with the final episode, Netflix will also release a reunion in which we probably can expect to see new and former couples hashing things out and lashing out at each other for whatever decisions were made throughout the experiment. After that, they should all just move on to MTV's Ex on the Beach, right?

Netflix premieres The Ultimatum on April 6. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued - and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.

