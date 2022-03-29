Are you hungover from the whirlwind that was Love is Blind Season 2? Well, Netflix has you covered. The streaming network has released a new trailer for their latest relationship-based social experiment series, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, which is set to be released this April.

The Ultimatum will follow six couples who are on the verge of marriage, with one partner wanting to marry and the other left still unsure of making such a strong commitment. The series will offer the couples an ultimatum: in eight weeks, the couple will have to decide if their relationship is forever, or if their connection must be severed. But there is another hitch-— each partner will choose a new partner from the other couples to see the possibility of another, alternative future for themselves.

The series will be hosted by Love is Blind's Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who will help guide the couples through their journey. The couples featured on the show are as follows:

Alexis, 25 & Hunter, 28 -- They have been dating for two years. Alexis issues The Ultimatum.Madlyn, 24 & Colby, 25 -- They have been dating for one and a half years. Colby issues The Ultimatum.Shanique, 24 & Randall, 26 -- They have been dating for one and a half years. Shanique issues the Ultimatum.April, 23 & Jake, 26 -- They have been dating for two years. April issues The Ultimatum.Rae, 24 & Zay, 25 -- They have been dating for two and a half years. Rae issues The Ultimatum.Lauren, 26 & Nate, 30 -- They have been dating for two and a half years. Nate issues The Ultimatum.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On follows the lead of Love is Blind when it comes to high concept reality dating shows. However, The Ultimatum gives us a look into a different aspect of romantic relationships. Whereas Love is Blind explores the sustainability of a connection made without first seeing one's partner, The Ultimatum will put established relationships to the test by testing boundaries and encouraging couples to explore what they want from their lives and their future.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On will consist of ten episodes, which will air in two batches, with episodes 1-8 being released on April 06. The remaining episodes, including the finale and reunion, will be released on April 13. Until then, however, you can watch the new trailer below:

