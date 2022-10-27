G.O.A.T or Greatest of All Time is the phrase that viewers have used since The Umbrella Academy’s premiere in 2019 to describe a character, Five Hargreeves or Number Five, who was brilliantly played by Aidan Gallagher. Other than his brother, Klaus (Robert Sheehan), it is not an understatement to say that Five is a fan-favorite.

Five immediately won fans' hearts when he first appeared on-screen by being ruthlessly sardonic, dangerous, and competent, especially in the body of a 13-year-old boy. Five hasn't let viewers down during the program's three seasons, and his character continues to have the same impact and shine effortlessly. Moreover, his brilliance is a culmination of numerous seemingly small moments rather than just one big one.

Returning From the Time Vortex (Season 1, Episode 1, “We Only See Each Other at Weddings and Funerals”)

After going missing for 16 years, Number Five unexpectedly appeared through a time vortex at his father, Ser Reginald’s (Colm Feore) funeral. He startled his siblings by turning up in an enormous suit and without having aged a day since his absence.

Number Five created an effect on the audience even though it was their first encounter with him because of his attitude and speaking style, which were much beyond his outward appearance. Moreover, the fact that he is returning to save his family from the impending apocalypse is what makes this scene more impressive, especially when he was de-aged from 58 to 13.

The Griddy's Doughnuts Fight (Season 1, Episode 1, “We Only See Each Other at Weddings and Funerals”)

Since Five couldn’t find any coffee within the house, he had to go out to get a decent cup of coffee elsewhere. That place was Griddy’s Doughnuts. He was later ambushed by the men of the Commission for desertion. Fans may have believed Five was outnumbered, but he quickly and stylishly proved us wrong.

Fans witnessed in this scene just how dangerous and capable Five actually was. 1 against 5, yet he never hesitated or showed mercy for his foes, only giving them quick and clean deaths. This is also the first incident demonstrating just how brutal Five can be in combat.

Listening to Hazel (Season 1, Episode 9, ‘Changes’)

When Hazel (Cameron Britton), one of the two assassins sent by the Commission to retire Five, paid him a visit at the Umbrella mansion, Five offered him a margarita. However, Diego (David Castañeda) a.k.a Number Two and Five’s brother, wasn’t friendly toward Hazel because they had killed his friend, thus Diego attacked him. Five then put Diego unconscious after allowing him to express himself, then listened to what Hazel had to say.

Five listened calmly and reasonably rather than simply executing Hazel. Compared to the rest of his siblings, who tended to be hot-headed and use the do-first-think-later cliche, Five made this decision with more maturity and reason.

Saving His Family From the Apocalypse (Season 1, Episode 10, “The White Violin”)

Since saving his family from the apocalypse was Five’s primary motivation for returning from the future, he wouldn't abandon his family to their demise again. The siblings gathered around Vanya (Elliot Page) as they prepared for the end of the world after failing to stop her from bringing it about. Thus, Five made the decision to time-travel the entire family without considering the repercussions.

Since everything Five did was for his family, even this, it is not an understatement to say that he is a family man. He was trapped in the future for 45 years the last time he leaped, but he preferred that scenario to leave his family to perish.

Chatting with His Old Man (Season 2, Episode 6, “A Light Supper”)

The gang reunited with their father, Ser Reginald again in Dallas, Texas, in 1963, and they made a point of constantly showing him how strong and capable they were which quickly turned into a disaster. Meanwhile, Five struggled mightily to engage his father in a decent and mature discourse. Then, once Reginald made the decision to depart, he asked Five out for a talk in which they shared admiration and had an intellectual and fascinating conversation about time travel.

Fans were once again reminded during the talk with his father of the fact that Five was an experienced, knowledgeable 58-year-old guy. Few people, if any, have the power to leave Ser Reginald speechless, and Five is surely one of them.

Slaughtering an Entire Boardroom (Season 2, Episode 7, “Öga for Öga”)

Ser Reginald's advice didn't help Five find a way to save his family, so he desperately accepted the Handler's (Kate Walsh) offer. In exchange for a briefcase to return to 2019, Five must slaughter the entire board of directors so she could take over. So that's exactly what Five did, swiftly and viciously.

In order to preserve his family, Five didn't hesitate to kill innocent bystanders, demonstrating his passion and a little blind love for them. In addition, Five is a mature thinker who would reject the transaction if there was a better option.

Time-jumping By the Seconds (Season 2, Episode 10, “The End of Something”)

After all, Ser Reginald's counsel to Five at the family dinner eventually paid off. The family was caught up in the barn and shot to death by the Handler after engaging in a bloody battle with members of the Commission and successfully rescuing Sissy (Marin Ireland) and Harlan (Justin Paul Kelly). Five followed his father's advice and concentrated on modest jumps, measured in seconds, rather than trying to solve larger problems like the end of the world or nuclear war.

Consequently, he once more defended his family by going back in time just a split second to stop Handler from killing everyone. Fans don't know who the G.O.A.T is if Five isn't it.

Discovering He’s the Founder of the Commission (Season 3, Episode 4, “Kugelblitz”)

After realizing that their existence in a timeline where their mothers died before they were born caused a kugelblitz, Five and Lila joined forces to look for a solution. But because of the aforementioned, the entire Commission HQ was in disarray, therefore they had to track down the founder instead. Finding out that our illustrious Five are in fact the Commission's founder was completely unexpected and upsetting.

One notable instance illustrating why Five is such a great character is when, after all the hardships, he realizes that he was the one who originally created everything. Furthermore, it appears that despite Five's maturity, he still enjoys messing with time.

Getting a Tattoo from Pogo (Season 3, Episode 6, “Marigold”)

Ser Reginald's devoted assistant, Pogo (Adam Godley), the talking chimpanzee, appeared to be the only one who was better knowledgeable about his ambitions. Pogo, however, in this new timeline, was a tattoo artist with his own shop after a fallout with Ser Reginald. Five made the decision to get inked from the tattoo he discovered on his older self in the previous episode after visiting Pogo to learn more about his father's plan.

Pogo acknowledges that Project Oblivion, which is effectively a kamikaze operation, is connected to the tattoo. Thus, Five's decision to get tattooed in order to close the loop was such a bold and spectacular move.

Little Chat with Viktor (Season 3, Episode 7, “Auf Wiedersehen”)

Five had a brief conversation with his brother after it was revealed to the entire family that Harlan was responsible for the Umbrella mothers’ deaths and that Viktor (Page) covered it up. The discussion was composed and adult, with the sole purpose of reminding Viktok not to keep secrets from the family and to stop acting independently because he was unaware of the severe repercussions of his actions.

Despite the fact that his siblings rarely listened to him, Five once more established himself as the head of the family. Even when the discourse was composed and pleasant, Viktor could still feel intimidated.

