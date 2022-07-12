The Netflix hit The Umbrella Academy is based on the Dark Horse comic series of the same name by “My Chemical Romance” frontman, Gerard Way and artist Gabriel Bá. As is often the case when adapting a comic book series for television, changes must be made. Sometimes the changes are for financial reasons (read: special effects are expensive), sometimes to do with the storyline.

While preceding seasons of the series have loosely followed the story arc of the graphic novels “Apocalypse Suite” and “Dallas,” the recently-released third season departs from the source material, “Hotel Oblivion” while still drawing inspiration from it. Whatever the reason for these changes, let's look at what was altered when the series moved from the written page to the small screen.

A Weirder World

If you think the TV version of The Umbrella Academy is weird, the comic book series on which it is based is even weirder.

In issue #1 of the comics, “The Day The Eiffel Tower Went Berserk” the 10-year-old Hargreeves children take on the Paris landmark (which turns out to be a spaceship piloted by a cybernetic zombie version of its creator, Gustave Eiffel). Showrunner Steve Blackman recently explained that the reason these events were left out of the show came down to financial constraints; it was simply too expensive to create the special effects required.

And then there’s the origin of the 43 children born simultaneously around the world to mothers who’d previously shown no signs of pregnancy. This came about as the result of a smack down between a space-squid from the planet Rigel X-9 and a wrestler by the name of “Tusslin’ Tom” Gurney. Tusslin' Tom won, obviously.

What’s In a (Code) Name?

One striking difference between the comic book series and the television version of The Umbrella Academy is the use of the characters’ names.

In the comics, each of the Hargreeves children goes by a codename that refers to their unique abilities. Luther (Tom Hopper) goes by “Spaceboy,” Diego (David Castañeda) is “The Kraken,” Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) “The Rumor,” Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) is “The Boy,” Klaus (Robert Sheehan) “The Séance,” Ben (Justin H. Min) is “The Horror,” and Vanya/Viktor (Elliot Page) is known as “The White Violin.” In the show, the characters are generally referred to by their assigned number.

Why is Diego called The Kraken? That’s because in the comics his main superpower is his ability to hold his breath indefinitely. That power was replaced in the series with an ability to manipulate the trajectory of his throwing knives, making his codename redundant.

Embracing Diversity

A welcome change that came from the TV adaptation is the series’ introduction of diversity. In the comics, all seven Hargreeves children are white (which never made sense given that they came from all over the world), and all of them are straight.

In the Netflix series, Allison is portrayed by a Black woman, Ben by a Korean American and Diego a Mexican American. The series also dispensed with the heteronormativity inherent in the comic books by making Klaus pansexual and Viktor transgender.

Cue the Violins

In contrast to the series where Vanya's powers develop out of growing anger and resentment, in the comics Vanya is the big bad almost from the outset. Convinced by the evil Conductor to join the Orchestra Verdammten (the German word for ‘damned’) – whose goal is to play the “Apocalypse Suite” and thereby end the world – Vanya's transformation into the uber-powerful White Violin is the result of surgical modification.

In the series, The Conductor has been replaced by Leonard Peabody (John Magaro), a scorned Umbrella Academy superfan who inveigles his way into Vanya’s life. The Orchestra Verdammten is never mentioned, and Vanya does not require surgery to become The White Violin.

And the ending? In the comics, Vanya’s sonic blast causes a moonrock to plummet towards Earth which Klaus – much to everyone’s surprise – stops using telekinesis. The Earth is saved, but the Academy is destroyed and Vanya is paralyzed after being shot by Five. In the show, the Hargreeves are powerless to stop the moonrocks and are forced to travel back in time to prevent the planet’s annihilation.

Number Six Is Not Nixed

In the comics, little is known about Ben Hargreeves/Number Six/The Horror apart from the fact that he is dead. Because he’s dead, his ghostly form is visible to Klaus via his séance abilities, but readers never learn how he died. Revealed in flashbacks, we know only that he died as an adult.

In the first season of the Netflix show, Ben acts as Klaus’ conscience. In Season 2, Ben occasionally takes physical form – even using his Eldritch tentacles – by possessing Klaus’ body. In the penultimate episode of Season 2, Ben enters the captured Vanya’s mind, convincing her to fight on. His efforts prove too much: he prevents the apocalypse but his ghostly form disintegrates, and Ben passes into the afterlife.

In the season finale, it’s revealed that Ben died while on an Umbrella Academy mission. An alternate version of Ben, designated Number Two in the Sparrow Academy, appears in Season 3.

The Vietnam Connection

The Vietnam War carries a lot of narrative weight in the Netflix show. Season 1 sees Klaus travel back in time, fight in the War and fall in love with fellow soldier David “Dave” Katz (Cody Ray Thompson) who is killed in action. Klaus’ love for David is further explored in Season 2 when Klaus tries to prevent David from enlisting.

In the graphic novel, however, Klaus, Diego and Luther all travel back to the 1960s with the intention of saving JFK from Five. Instead of arriving in Dallas, though, the three end up in Vietnam three years earlier. In hopes of ending the war, the trio attempt to resurrect a mummified Vietnamese emperor.

While David does not exist in the comics, Klaus clearly got close with someone while he was in Vietnam, as he ends up fathering a baby.

The Commission Gets an Expansion

In the comics, Number Five refers to The Commission – known as Temps Aeternalis – only in passing as the place that once employed him. However, in Seasons 1 and 2, we are treated to a full tour of the organization and introduced to The Handler (Kate Walsh), a newly invented antagonist with a tendency to pop up when it’s least helpful to the Hargreeves children.

While on the subject of invented characters, Lila Pitts (Ritu Arya), The Swedes (Jason Bryden, Kris Holden-Ried and Tom Sinclair), Vanya’s love interest Sissy Cooper (Marin Ireland) and Allison’s Season 2 husband, Raymond Chestnut (Yusuf Gatewood) were all created especially for the show.

The fish-bowl-headed Carmichael – known as A.J. Carmichael in the show (voiced by an uncredited Robin Atkin Downes) – was carried over from the comics as the head of Temps Aeternalis/The Commission. He meets his fate in the same way: swallowed whole by Five in the comics and by The Handler in the show.

Klaus’ Nuclear Apocalypse, Hazel and Cha-Cha

In the comics, the time-travelling serial killers Hazel (Cameron Britton) and Cha-Cha (Mary J. Blige) aren’t introduced until volume two, “Dallas” where they kidnap and torture Klaus in hopes that he will reveal the whereabouts of Number Five.

In addition to expanding their roles for the series, the major difference between the source material and what unfolds in Season 2 is that when Hazel and Cha-Cha kidnap Klaus, they also steal the nuclear missiles that Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) – aka “The Monocle” – obtained from JFK in the ’60s.

Klaus eventually kills Hazel and Cha-Cha, the nukes are detonated and the world is destroyed. This is very different to what takes place in the series: it is Vanya – not Klaus – who destroys the Dallas FBI building in Dealey Plaza and stops JFK’s assassination, leading to World War III and the end of the world by nuclear holocaust.

More Dallas… And Twins?

Still on the subject of Dallas, in volume two of the graphic novels, Allison is dragged into a Temps Aeternalis blackmail scheme after Carmichael threatens to kill Five’s birth mother as a way of forcing JFK’s assassination. Allison masquerades as Jackie Kennedy and kills the President using her rumor ability whereas, in the show, The Majestic 12 – a secret organization that acted as a shadow US government in the 1960s – were responsible for plotting the assassination.

Oh, and it’s revealed in “Dallas” that Five and Luther have the same mother, making them fraternal twins. Something that hasn't been pursued in the show… yet.

A Fleshier ‘Mom’

Adapting The Umbrella Academy for the small screen necessitated some design changes, given how hyper-stylized Bá’s artwork is. This is apparent in the character of Grace – whom the children call “Mom” – the Hargreeves’ android nanny.

In the comics, Mom is mannequin-like (and sometimes limbless) with exposed internal organs, appearing in all three volumes of the series. In volume three, “Hotel Oblivion” she is instrumental in helping Vanya recover from the apocalyptic events of volume two, including being introduced to the Sparrow Academy.

In the show, Grace (Jordan Claire Robbins) is given a human appearance akin to a 1950s housewife. In fact, in Season 2 Grace appears, with a Texan accent, as a human and Reginald Hargreeves’ ex-partner. We learn that Reginald later builds a robot version of Grace to act as a nanny to his children.

The Sparrow Academy and “Hotel Oblivion”

Season 3 marked a definite divergence from the show’s source material, “Hotel Oblivion” with showrunner Steve Blackman forging his own path. Volume three of the comic series is dense so it makes sense that adaptations were made to avoid lengthy exposition.

While Season 3 often directly references the comics, gone are the escaped supervillains and interdimensional prison in favor of a more character-driven storyline. The show’s version of the Sparrow Academy mostly mirrors what happens in the comics (except for the inclusion of Ben). The comic’s big twist is that the main purpose of the Hotel Oblivion was to house a mysterious entity that may or may not be related to Ben’s Eldritch powers. The general storyline was retained for Season 3, it was just executed differently.

With confirmation that Gerard Way is working on a fourth volume of the comic series, entitled “The Sparrow Academy,” time will tell where Blackman will take the show given he’s already brought the Sparrows into the Umbrella Academy universe.

