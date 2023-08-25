Based on the beloved comic book series by multi-talented My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy has been enthralling fans with off-the-wall imagery, fun needle drops, and complex characters since late 2019. Now, after fighting back against three separate apocalypses in even more different timelines, the titular team of dysfunctional sibling superheroes, including an aging assassin trapped in a child's body, a charismatic and perpetually high medium, and a humble but extremely volatile violinist, among others, are set for one final adventure.

There is no release date for the show's fourth and final season as of now, but it is expected to arrive in either late 2023 or early 2024. Over the past four years, the show has built an impressive fanbase. While a well-intentioned but somewhat messy third season marred its reputation for some, anticipation is still high for the upcoming conclusion.

10 "Right Back Where We Started"

Season 2, Episode 1

IMDb Score: 8.2/10

Expectations were high for the premier of The UmbrellaAcademy's second season, and 'Right Back Where We Started' not only met them, but sailed past them. Picking up exactly where season 1 left off, the episode sees the Hargreeves siblings dispersed in time as they figure out how to stop a new apocalypse and adjust to their new lives.

Fans praised the episode for its streamlined and direct approach to the narrative. The first half of season 1 faced criticism its lack of focus, so many fans appreciated the newfound urgency of showrunner Steve Blackman's storytelling.

9 "The Day That Wasn't"

Season 1, Episode 6

IMDb Score: 8.3/10

There are few shows that can make an episode that doesn't happen one of the high points of its first season, but The Umbrella Academy did just that with 'The Day That Wasn't.' After spending the first half of the season trying to prevent the apocalypse, the Hargreeves each take some time to react to everything that they have discovered the past few episodes, whether its through addressing past relationships, looking for lost loved ones, or continuing to fight the end of the world.

While this episode doesn't move the plot forward, it is the moment in the show where the characters truly come into focus. And although the growth they go through is undone by the end of the episode, their depth is put on full display here.

8 "A Light Supper"

Season 2, Episode 6

IMDb Score: 8.3/10

An all-around expertly crafted episode of television, 'A Light Supper' is another episode that is most memorable for how it develops its characters. Almost every main character in the show gets a strong emotional moment, including a scene when the Hargreeves reconnect with a past version of their mysterious and despicable father.

While one scene featuring poorly-written Swedish dialogue proved controversial with fans, the rest of the episode was praised for its solid character-development.

7 "Changes"

Season 1, Episode 9

IMDb Score: 8.4/10

Many shows follow a shocking revelation with a calmer episode to pick up the pieces, but the penultimate episode of The Umbrella Academy's first season throws twist after twist at the audience as the clock ticks closer and closer to the end of the world.

One of the darker episodes of the show, 'Changes' sees many of the lead characters at their lowest of points, and the mistakes they make have significant consequences that affect the rest of the show.

6 "Öga for Öga"

Season 2, Episode 7

IMDb Score: 8.4/10

Featuring some of the most off-the-wall violence in the series, 'Öga for Öga' is not an episode for the faint of heart. A last ditch attempt to travel back to their original timeline pits the Umbrella Academy in conflict against various enemies from the time-traveling Commission that has plagued them since Season 1.

It's not all blood and gore, though. The episode also features some heart-warming scenes as long-separated members of the Hargreeves family reunite, making it a very well-rounded episode overall.

5 "I Heard a Rumor"

"Season 1, Episode 8"

IMDb Score: 8.5/10

If there is any moment in The Umbrella Academy that raised the tension more than any other, it would be the final moment of 'I Heard a Rumor', but even before that, this episode easily cements itself as one of the show's best. Revelations rock the Academy as their search for the person behind the impending apocalypse turns into a deeply personal dive into the team's history.

By the end of its 51-minute runtime, 'I Heard a Rumor' significantly raises the stakes for the series as a whole and represents a turning point towards season 1's thrilling conclusion.

4 "The Seven Stages"

Season 2, Episode 8

IMDb Score: 8.5/10

Since the first episode, Aidan Gallagher's portrayal of wayward assassin Number Five, has been a highlight of the series. In this episode, he particularly shines as he tries to steal a time traveling device from a past version of himself in order to protect his family while dealing with the comically ridiculous side effects of meeting another version of himself.

Alongside Five's shenanigans, this episode also sets the ball rolling for the final stage of season 2, greatly escalating the stakes and making it even harder for the Hargreeves to save the world.

3 "The White Violin"

Season 1, Episode 10

IMDb Score: 8.7/10

Some shows end their first seasons, with an action-packed bang, others with strong set-ups for the future. The Umbrella Academy ended its first season with one of the most ludicrously thrilling cliffhangers in the history of Netflix Original Series. The episode sees the team fight against time and one of their own in a ditch effort to save the world.

Fans were treated to exciting action and an intense desperate tone as the series unraveled some of its finest storytelling to date. The shocking conclusion left fans amazed and eagerly awaiting the next batch of episodes.

2 "743"

Season 2, Episode 9

IMDb Score: 8.7/10

The penultimate episode of the show's second season follows up the massive cliffhanger from 'The Seven Stages' with a tense and exciting 40 minutes of action, character development and shocking twists. The episode sees the show's main cast in top form with excellent performances from Elliot Page and Justin H. Min in particular.

On top of great performances, '743' also features one of the biggest tear-jerker moments in the show's history as well as a reveal that would prove to be very significant moving forward. It's ending, featuring an original song from comic-book creator Gerard Way, expertly sets the stage for the thrilling conclusion of The Umbrella Academy's most acclaimed season.

1 "The End of Something"

Season 2, Episode 10

IMDb Score: 8.9/10

The Hargreeves family have grown a lot since their first appearance, and the season 2 finale, 'The End of Something' is an excellently crafted display of just how far these characters have come. The Umbrella Academy has never been a traditional superhero show, but this episode the most it has embraced the tropes of the genre, featuring its heroes working together and using their powers to save a life.

For many fans, this episode represents the peak of The Umbrella Academy. After a long time spent struggling with their own dysfunctional natures, it sees them overcoming their own personal problems in order to finally be the heroes they were destined to be.

