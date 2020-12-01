Today was a big day for Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page when they announced that they're transgender and non-binary. Page uses he/they pronouns, per their official announcement. Later on Tuesday, it was confirmed Page would remain a cast member of The Umbrella Academy, the hit Netflix show based on the Dark Horse Comics series of the same name that they have starred on for two seasons.

Variety reported that Page would remain a cast member of The Umbrella Academy, per insider sources speaking to the outlet. This means they will return for Season 3 to play Vanya Hargreeves. In the world of The Umbrella Academy, Vanya is a cisgender female and one of seven superhero siblings known as the titular Umbrella Academy. Insiders also say there are currently no plans to change Vanya's gender identity so that it is more closely aligned with Page's gender identity. Page has not commented on their future Umbrella Academy storylines, so it would be unfair to speculate how this matter should be handled.

It was also reported by Variety on Tuesday evening that Netflix has begun updating the metadata on its platform so Page's name is visible. Their name should be officially updated on the website in the coming days. Their name has also been updated on IMDb.

Image via Netflix

Earlier in the day, Page shared their official statement on Twitter. The lengthy announcement from the star of Juno and Inception detailed their complex range of emotions about being able to come out publicly and live in their true identity. Page began,

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

Image via Warner Bros.

They continued, "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

Shortly after Page posted their statement to Twitter, the official Netflix Twitter account replied, writing a warm, congratulatory message for the actor: "So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can't wait to see you return in season 3!"

The Umbrella Academy Seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream on Netflix. See Elliot Page's complete statement on their gender identity below. For more, see the first image from The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

