The final timeline in The Umbrella Academy is here, with the fourth and final season dropping on Netflix on August 8, 2024. The Hargreeves siblings are up against another apocalypse. After the Season 3 cliffhanger, fans are anxious to see how they’ll handle it. With one of the Hargreeves’ siblings possibly being the key to fixing the timeline, the stakes are even higher this season.

Based on Gerard Way’s comic series, The Umbrella Academy follows the dysfunctional Hargreeves family, who reunite after their adoptive father’s death. Scattered and estranged, siblings Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya, and Number Five must put aside their differences when they learn the end of the world is near. Over the last three seasons, fans have watched the ups and downs of both the Umbrella Academy and Sparrow Academy siblings. To celebrate the upcoming season, let’s take a quick look at the 10 best powers in The Umbrella Academy, ranked.

10 Electricity Generation

Character: Christopher Hargreeves

With his box-like body and red light gleaming out of it, Christopher Hargreeves (voice actor not mentioned) is a snarky, floating cube that can talk. When he’s not spitting out sarcastic remarks at the Umbrella Academy folks, he can shoot red electricity rays from a distance, giving him an edge in long-distance combat. His powers also allow him to make a room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear without warning.

Christopher’s body, made of electrical vibrations, allows him to contain the deadly Kugelblitz - a concentration of heat and light so intense that it becomes a type of black hole and causes the apocalypse. However, there’s only so much his powers can do. In the end, his electricity generation isn’t quite strong enough to contain the Kugelblitz forever.

9 Crow Manifestation

Character: Fei Hargreeves

Fei Hargreeves (Britne Oldford) is the super-chill and composed, but ultra-threatening sibling who can summon and control crows from her body. Her crows serve Fei for a variety of purposes. Being traditionally blind, Fei uses her crows as her eyes, helping her sense enemies and even rock-climb cliffs despite not having a sense of sight. In combat, Fei unleashes these deadly crows to attack. These crows are no typical birds - they can easily peck through wooden doors and stab people with their sharp beaks.

But here’s the catch: just like Ben’s tentacles, Fei’s crows are an extension of her physical form. When Ben forcefully grabbed one of her crows, Feit felt pain and discomfort as if she had hurt herself, showing how deep she is towards her animal companions. This bond is both a strength and a weakness, making her crow allies in battle but also a potential vulnerability.

8 Trajectory Manipulation

Character: Diego Hargreeves

Diego Hargreeves (David Castañeda), can bend or stop the path of anything he throws, typically his trusty dual knives that he carries around everywhere. He can make them curve around obstacles and hit targets from crazy angles, totally confusing his enemies and hitting them from where they least expect it. It works with any projectile - bullets, lasers, boomerangs, or anything similar.

As seen in Diego’s childhood, he manages to kill a bank robber by redirecting the course of his knife to hit someone from a completely different direction. Throughout the series, Diego’s powers also seem to evolve, as he can control the path of not just one, but hundreds of gun bullets heading towards his way and sending them off in a different direction. Although his power only works when there’s a projectile available, it’s a great power that has a surprise element to it.

7 Hallucinogenic Spit

Character: Jayme Hargreeves

Jayme Hargreeves (Cazzie David) has two venomous glands like a snake tucked in her mouth, allowing her to spit green venom that makes people hallucinate when it hits their face. Her hallucinations can throw enemies into all sorts of weird situations, usually digging into their deepest desires. When Number Five gets hit, he starts seeing Dolores, the inanimate mannequin he loved back in Season 1. When her spit lands on Diego, he ends up in a crazy dance sequence with both Umbrella and Sparrow Academy members, shimmying their way to “Footloose”, which probably speaks volumes about how much he wants a happy family.

The thing is, Jayme has no control over what her spit makes people see. Her venom isn’t venomous at all. It only serves as a mere distraction to mess enemies with their heads, leaving them wide open for a beatdown. After she spits, she typically follows up with a punch or a kick while they’re lost in their own little worlds. Plus, getting spitted on is just plain gross.

6 Eldritch Tentacles

Character: Ben Hargreeves

Ben Hargreeves (Justin H. Min), has the wild, animalistic ability to summon and control Kraken-like eldritch tentacles from a portal in his stomach. These massive, monstrous tentacles can tear people apart, stab them, or strangle them from a distance, allowing him to attack enemies from a far distance. As one of the most gruesome powers of the bunch, as a kid, he used them to wipe out multiple bank robbers within mere seconds.

At the start of the show, Ben struggles to control his tentacles, and they often flail around wildly. But what’s interesting is that even when Ben was summoned as a spirit by Klaus in the Season 1 finale, he could still use his tentacles to attack people as a ghost. By Season 3, Sparrow Ben has gained much finer control over them, gaining the ability to fire them with pinpoint accuracy, use them as whips, or extra limbs, or ensnare and hold down enemies. Unfortunately, his tentacles are super strong but not invincible. If his tentacles get hurt, Ben feels the pain too.

5 Mediumship

Character: Klaus Hargreeves

Nothing is more terrifying than a bunch of ghouls. Klaus Hargreeves (Robert Sheehan) not only talks to spirits but can also summon them to fight for him. In Season 1 and 2, Klaus is mostly seen chatting with his deceased brother Ben, the only spirit he isn’t afraid of, and he has even summoned dead American soldiers to battle Soviet troops. After being blasted back by Lila’s energy wave, Klaus manages to summon two spirits to catch him just before hitting the ground. As an extension of his mediumship, Klaus can bring himself back to life whenever he dies. Sometimes he lingers in the afterlife, but usually, he revives himself pretty quickly.

However, his powers come with a price. Ironically, Klaus is afraid of spirits. His fear is understandable, considering Reginald put a young Klaus through traumatic experiences to enhance his abilities, locking him in dark, confined spaces to confront spirits. To cope with his fear of the dead, Klaus resorts to alcohol and drugs to numb his powers.

4 Space-Time Manipulation

Character: Number Five

Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) can mess with space and time, letting him teleport wherever he wants. He can jump both short and long distances through teleportation portals, which makes dodging enemy attacks a breeze. Plus, he’s able to teleport with others, as seen by him teleporting with Diego to escape the Commission agents. He can also teleport objects without touching them, like swapping a robber’s gun with a stapler.

His space-time manipulation skills give Number Five a big edge in fights, even when he’s up against a bunch of bad guys on his own (case in point, the iconic diner fight scene in Season 1). His time travel skills, though, are a bit risky. At the start of the series, he wasn’t great at it and accidentally ended up at the end of the world, unable to get back.

3 Vocal Reality/Mental Manipulation

Character: Allison Hargreeves

Allison Hargreeves (Emmy Raver-Lampman) can control people and reality with just her voice, using the phrase “I heard a rumor.” By “rumoring” people, she can make people do her bidding. In combat, she rumors her enemies into blowing their minds, which literally makes their heads explode. The scariest part is that Allison can cause long-term mental blocks, affecting people well into adulthood. When she was young, Reginald had used her powers to suppress Viktor’s abilities with the phrase, “You think you’re just ordinary.” This not only contained his powers but also influenced Viktor into thinking he truly didn’t have any powers.

Fortunately, Allison can’t use the power on herself. But she’s not immune to Lila copying her abilities. Like Viktor, her powers can become amplified and unstable if she’s emotionally distressed. Plus, her power only works if the person can hear her, so she can’t do long-range attacks like Diego or Christopher.

2 Power Mimicry

Character: Lila Pitts

Having one power is already deadly enough, let alone all of them. Lila Pitts (Ritu Arya) can mimic the powers of anyone within close proximity of her. The dangerous part is that she often uses them better than the original owners. In the Season 2 finale, she showed just how powerful she is by using Allison’s reality manipulation to make her stop breathing, without even saying “I heard a rumor.” She also copied Viktor’s ability to absorb, redirect, and focus sound into powerful energy ballasts, and she could create force fields strong enough to contain the Kugelblitz.

Most often in the series, Lila mimics Number Five’s teleportation as they travel through time and space to figure out the universe’s timelines and find their time-traveling briefcases. Though the ability to mimic any power she chooses comes in super handy, she can only copy one power at a time. When everyone gangs up on her during a combat fight, she becomes vulnerable.

1 Sound/Energy Manipulation

Character: Viktor Hargreeves

Without a doubt, the top spot belongs to Viktor Hargreeves (Elliot Page). Anyone with powers that can cause an apocalypse deserves to be number one. Viktor can manipulate sound, turning it into energy and physical force. By controlling sound waves, he can absorb and project the energy typically through his violin and bow, making precise attacks or huge shockwaves. Even without his musical instrument, Viktor can also move and control objects with his mind, giving him the ability to immobilize, restrain, constrict, and repel others with a simple gesture.

What makes Viktor’s powers scary is that his emotional turmoil amplifies his powers, making them go haywire if not cared for. In Season 1, Reginald suppresses Viktor’s powers as a child because they’re deemed too dangerous, and the fact that they’re tied to his emotions makes it harder for the rigid Reginald to control. Since he does not have the proper training, Viktor continuously loses control during Season 1, ultimately shooting a deadly force at the moon and causing the apocalypse. But Viktor’s powers aren’t just destructive - they can also bring the dead back to life by transferring energy, though it comes with deadly consequences.

