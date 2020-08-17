‘The Umbrella Academy’s Weird and Wonderful Powers, Explained

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 2 finale of The Umbrella Academy, “The End of Something.”]

The Umbrella Academy ain’t your average superhero story, and the Hargreaves family aren’t your average superheroes. Created by Steven Blackman, based on the comic series of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, Netflix’s series adaptation is 0% afraid to get weird with it. In fact, that’s kind of the show’s whole thing.

That definitely applies to the wild, weird, and wonderful powers the family of whacky superheroes has to deal with. From a recovering addict who can speak to the dead to a giant ape-man with a soft heart, to the girl who gets anything she wants by speaking it, only to discover that it makes everything worse; we’re breaking down everything we know about The Umbrella Academy’s powers, and some of the biggest evolutions we saw in Season 2.

One thing to know about how The Umbrella Academy’s powers seem to work, they get stronger when they’re working together. We see that very clearly in the apocalyptic alternate timeline teased in Season 2’s opening sequence, which sees all of the Hargreaves siblings firing on a caliber we haven’t seen before, and once again in the big finale fight on Sissy’s (Marin Ireland) farm.

In fact, series creator Steven Blackman pretty much confirmed it to Uproxx. “Something I’m trying to do, which is slightly different than the novels is having the powers in the TV universe always evolving,” the showrunner said. “Because remember, they broke apart when they were teenagers. They didn’t finish their training with their dad, and they’re still sort of discovering stuff. One of the other things we’re going to find out going forward is they’re stronger together, their powers work better when they’re together as a team than when they’re apart. But I see all their powers changing a lot, going into future seasons.”

Now that we know we’ve barely scratched the surface, let’s take a look at everything we know about all of The Umbrella Academy’s superpowers so far below.