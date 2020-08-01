‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 1 Recap: Everything You Need to Remember Before Season 2

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 1 finale of The Umbrella Academy, “The White Violin.”]

Set against the ticking clock of an impending apocalypse, The Umbrella Academy introduces us to a world of would-be superheroes, time-traveling assassins, and deep dark family dysfunction. The first season of the Netflix series inspired by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá‘s comic series of the same name is a rather complex journey, full of alternate timelines and a massive ensemble of characters, and at ten-hours long, it’s not exactly a quick revisit.

Need a refresher on how Season 1 ended? Can’t quite remember why Luther was sent to the moon? Need a guide to getting all those characters and numbers straight? If you’re looking for quick Umbrella Academy Season 1 recap before diving into Season 2, we’ve got you covered below.