‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 Ending Explained: What Happens Next?

[Editor’s note: Spoilers for The Umbrella Academy Season 2 and its ending follow below.]

If you’re reading this, then you’ve reached The Umbrella Academy Season 2 ending. First of all, congrats! You surely had a joyous ride. Second of all, we know you have questions – we have answers. The second season of the Netflix series, which is based on the comics by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, was a marked improvement over the first. Not that Season 1 was bad, but the 1960s-set Season 2 was just so tightly constructed, so emotionally fulfilling, so narratively satisfying that it really is one of the best seasons of TV that Netflix has produced thus far.

The continued adventures of Five (Aidan Gallagher), Vanya (Ellen Page), Luther (Tom Hopper), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Diego (David Castañeda) and Ben (Justin H. Min) were an absolute delight this time around, blending action with humor, emotion, and progressive character development to result in a supremely satisfying batch of 10 episodes.

But the Umbrella Academy Season 2 finale also ends on a cliffhanger that is slightly confusing and incredibly tantalizing, setting up a tremendously delicious potential Season 3 (which Netflix hasn’t officially ordered yet). So without further ado, let’s break down that ending, what exactly happened, and what it means for the road ahead.