During today’s TUDUM event, Netflix has released a blooper reel for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy. While we are still far away from the release of the fourth and final season of the beloved show, the blooper reel allows us to spend some more time with our favorite super family.

Created by showrunner Steve Blackman and based on the groundbreaking graphic novel series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy follows the story of foster super siblings traveling through time to save the world and fix their past traumas. While the series can be emotionally challenging at times, The Umbrella Academy it’s also a lighthearted show about found family. And by the looks of the Season 3 blooper reel, the show's cast also has a special bond in real life. The blooper is filled with cast members making mistakes, forgetting lines, or breaking into laughter at inappropriate situations. And every time someone makes a mistake, their colleagues are there to joke about the situation and poke fun at each other.

The blooper reel also shows Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy had its fair share of technical issues getting in the way of production. For instance, we see Diego (David Castañeda ) getting stuck in a swimming suit, the treadmill Luther (Tom Hopper) is using refusing to slow down, and Sloane’s hair getting stuck to her face (Genesis Rodriguez). It’s also refreshing to see the Umbrella Academy playing around with the Sparrow Academy after Season 3 put both superteams into a collision course.

RELATED: Ritu Arya Talks About Lila Pitts' Future After ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 [Exclusive]

Season 3 revealed that the conflict between the Umbrella Academy and the Sparrow Academy was orchestrated by both team’s foster father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore). At the end of the season, all super-powered people left alive are left without powers after Sir Reginald changes the course of history and reshapes reality so that he can take control of the world. Unfortunately, there’s still no information about Season 4’s plot.

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy also stars Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Aidan Gallagher as Five, Elliot Page as Viktor, and Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts. It’s still unknown if all the Hargreeves will be back for Season 4 and if the Sparrows will join them. In Season 3, the Sparrows team was formed by Marcus (Justin Cornwell), Fei (Britne Oldford), Sloane, Jayme (Cazzie David), Alphonso (Jake Epstein), and their own version of Ben (Justin H. Min).

The first three seasons of The Umbrella Academy are available right now on Netflix. There’s still no release date for Season 4. Check out the new blooper reel below.