When the original seven Hargreeves’ jumped through a time paradox at the end of The Umbrella Academy Season 2, they created a universe-swallowing anomaly called a Kugelblitz. The team of super-siblings has five days before existence itself is devoured, and the Academy members could definitely use some help in taking on the task. Unfortunately, their long-lost interdimensional siblings may be set on more than just hindering their efforts. Nothing like getting together with family and beating each other into a bloody pulp, am I right? After Viktor ended the world twice, the Umbrella Academy find themselves in an alternate universe where the seven siblings that audiences know and love were not adopted by alien turned interdimensional super-baby combat trainer, Reginald Hargreeves, who instead took guardianship of another, more ruthless set of heroes.

Many fans of the action-packed science-fiction series are curious about the 36 other babies born at the twelfth hour on the 1st of October 1989, and Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy introduces a handful more, along with their set of awesome new powers. If you’d like to learn more about The Sparrow Academy and their respective live-action counterparts, we’ve scoured alternate dimensions, fan pages, and comic books to bring you all the information you need to know about the cunning, caustic, charming, and chiseled new crew. You may as well get acquainted. After all, they do only get together for weddings and funerals… and the end of the world.

Justin Cornwell as Number 1, Marcus Hargreeves

Marcus, similar to Number 1 of the Umbrella Academy, possesses superhuman strength. Adopted by Reginald Hargreeves in place of Luther, Marcus was assigned the role of Number 1 as a confident, natural-born leader, in addition to being charming and chiseled. This Number 1 may prove to be a better leader than Luther (Tom Hopper), who has struggled to keep his siblings together and focused for the past two dimensions. Viktor (Elliot Page), while meeting with Marcus about the impending doom of the KugelXX, described Marcus as “meat in spandex.” With this scene of the two calmly discussing the situation in a restaurant booth, it may be that the Umbrella and Sparrow teams must work together to save the world.

Marcus will be played by stage-turned-screen actor Justin Cornwell, who you may recognize from his most recent role as Young Jeronicus in the 2020 holiday film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. Cornwell, who began his career in theater, got his start on screen in the television crime series Training Day, where he starred opposite Bill Paxton as Detective Kyle Craig. In the series, Craig, a level-headed trainee, is paired with a rogue, dirty cop, and must fight for what’s right in the face of corruption. Audiences will have to wait and see if Cornwell is taking on the role of another good guy caught up with the bad guys in The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

Justin H. Min as Number 2, Ben Hargreeves

Ben of the Sparrow Academy is the very same Ben audiences know and love from the Umbrella Academy… or is he? In the Hotel Obsidian universe, Ben was raised a bit differently, though he still retains the same tentacly power. Determined to get his shot at being a leader, the once awkward, shy character is no more. The new Ben is tactically trained in martial arts and described as vicious. In the Season 3 trailer, Ben can be seen controlling a red beam being emitted by Number 7, Christopher, targeting the Umbrella Hargreeves and causing them to double over in pain. This scarred, merciless character is very different from the Ben that audiences are used to seeing.

Justin H. Min will reprise his role as Ben Hargreeves in the upcoming season. Recently, Min starred alongside Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith in the 2021 film After Yang. In the dramatic film, Min portrays a humanlike A.I. who, after years of living as a sibling to the family’s daughter, shuts down. The powerful story highlights the struggle of experiencing real life as the ease of technology makes passing moments easy to miss.

Britne Oldford as Number 3, Fei Hargreeves

Fei, the smartest of her adoptive siblings, has the ability to manifest a murder of crows to attack her enemies. Described as seeing the world in a special way, Fei wears dark sunglasses and obscures the scratch-like scars surrounding her eyes. These hints leave audiences to wonder if Fei herself was attacked by her crows or somehow lost the use of her eyes. It is said that you do not want to cross Fei, so it’s probably best not to ask if she’s an Alfred Hitchcock fan.

Number 3 will be portrayed by Britne Oldford, who recently appeared in the 2021 Ryan Reynolds starring film, Free Guy. Before her role in the action-comedy, Oldford held recurring roles in both Blindspot and The Flash, though American Horror Story fans will recognize her as Alma Walker, the alien-abducted wife of wrongly-institutionalized Kit Walker in Season 2, Asylum. It’s safe to say The Umbrella Academy won’t be this actress's first close encounter with the third kind.

Jake Epstein as Number 4, Alphonso Hargreeves

Much like a human Voodoo doll, Alphonso Hargreeves can inflict pain and suffering on others by damaging his own body. An ability labeled Empathetic Masochism or Injury Transferral, the effects of Alphonso’s crime-fighting has taken a toll on his scarred body. As a means of dealing with the effects of his superpower, Alphonso indulges in pizza and beer. He isn’t your average nice guy hero, though, as this Number 4 is known to enjoy verbally berating his enemies.

The casually caustic Number 4 will be played by Canadian actor Jake Epstein, who is best known for his role as Craig Manning in the television series Degrassi: The Next Generation. The ostentatious and overtly aggressive Alphonso is a drastically different role than that of the broken-hearted survivor of domestic abuse that Degrassi fans know him as. Most recently Epstein has taken on the role of Mr. Munder in the 2020 Hulu reboot of The Hardy Boys.

Genesis Rodriguez as Number 5, Sloane Hargreeves

Described as a dreamer, Sloane Hargreeves wants to see what lies beyond the stone walls of the academy. The character of Sloane does not have a direct comic-book counterpart, so it is unclear what her powers are. In images released by Netflix, Sloane is pictured with circles radiating from her hands and appears to be levitating off the ground. With her dreams of leaving the academy behind to find something more, it’s a possibility that her powers could do with the ability to levitate, much like one of the unnamed comic book Sparrows. Alternatively, there is a fan theory that Sloane could be a version of the comic book character Carla, who has the ability to heal. With her brother's self-destructive tendencies, her healing abilities could be one reason she feels unable to leave her family.

The role of the head-in-the-clouds romantic will be played by Genesis Rodriguez. Rodriguez’s voice may sound familiar as she is the actress behind the exuberantly sweet Big Hero 6 character Honey Lemon. Rodriguez’s most recent film project, Fixation, is in post-production. The thriller, said to explore the gaslighting of women, does not yet have a release date.

Cazzie David as Number 6, Jayme Hargreeves

Known as a loner with a fear-inducing snarl, Jayme Hargreeves is another Sparrow who doesn’t have a direct comic book counterpart. In Jayme’s description released by Netflix, it is said that what follows her snarl is what you must avoid. The comic book Sparrows had a member who wore a blue sweater over their uniform and had the ability to emit a powerful energy beam from their face. In the official Season 3 trailer, Jayme is seen wearing a blue turtleneck under her red uniform jacket, though her powers are not hinted at in the slightest. Fans will have to wait and see if this quiet, snarling loner is the same powerful comic book character.

Cazzie David takes on the role of Jayme. Known mostly for her roles behind the camera, David is an actress as well as a writer, director, and producer. In fact, David fulfilled all of these roles for the 2017 television miniseries Eighty-Sixed, in which she portrays bespectacled Remi, a young woman attempting to "win" a breakup. David’s dry humor and gloomy attitude as the heartbroken character would be a perfect match for the smug comic book Sparrow.

Terrifying Telekinetic Psykronium Cube as Number 7, Christopher Hargreeves

A psykronium telekinetic cube by the name of Christopher is treated just like any other sibling of the Sparrow Academy. This cube of unknown origin is described as a loyal and trustworthy oracle who can change the temperature of a room and induce paralyzing fear in his opponents. In the Season 3 trailer, Christopher can be seen releasing red beams targeting the heads of the Umbrella Academy members who crash to the floor in apparent pain. Christopher, who appears to be purple and black in images released by Netflix, was described as a green cube when introduced in the comic books. The comic book cube's origins were never discussed, and it is a fan theory that Christopher was once a boy who became a cube as a result of a terrible accident. Fans of the comics and Netflix series alike cannot wait to learn the origins of the strange telekinetic cube in the third season of The Umbrella Academy.

If you want to learn more about what to expect in the upcoming new season, be sure to check out this article detailing everything you need to know before the June 22 Netflix release of The Umbrella Academy Season 3.